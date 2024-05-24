No date set yet for start of targeted diesel subsidies

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 24 2024 10:51 am

While the Cabinet has given the green light to proceed with the implementation of targeted fuel subsidies, no timeframe for its execution has yet been ventured. That could be a while more, given that the government has not yet made a decision regarding the implementation date, as indicated by domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that although the government has agreed in principle to begin targeted fuel subsidies this year, it will only set the implementation date when the Cabinet is satisfied with the targeting mechanism and ensuring that target groups that will receive social assistance will get it, as Bernama reports.

“As soon as the government refines and strengthens the social assistance mechanism for the target groups, I believe the government will then announce the implementation date,” he said. As announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday, the implementation of targeted fuel subsidies would begin with diesel in the peninsula, with that for Sabah and Sarawak to be set aside until later.

The PM also said that subsidies will be given to traders using diesel-powered commercial vehicles under the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) programme, essentially covering 10 public transportation vehicle and 23 goods transport vehicle types in order to prevent any drastic increase in the cost of goods and services.

Armizan said that KPDN will implement several measures to ensure no parties take advantage of price gouging on controlled goods after the diesel price adjustment is enforced. He said that the ministry has approaches to address the possibility of price gouging on essential goods.

He added that a total of 28,000 land transport companies have registered and received approval under the SKDS 2.0 implementation, and 90,000 fleet cards have been issued by five major oil companies to eligible transport companies.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.