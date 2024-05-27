Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max scores five-star ANCAP rating

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Mick Chan / May 27 2024 6:23 pm

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is the latest from the Chinese brand to achieve the full, five-star rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), joining its stablemates the Tiggo 7 Pro (crash test video below) and the Omoda 5 in attaining the five-star rating in the safety assessment.

In Malaysia, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro was launched in July 2023 alongside the B-segment Omoda 5 as part of the brand’s re-entry into the Malaysian market.

The ANCAP rating for the Tiggo 8 Pro Max applies to all variants of the SUV, in which the three-row SUV was scored based on its stablemate, the Tiggo 7 Pro, with additional pedestrian impact tests, and ANCAP was provided with technical information to show that the test results of the Tiggo 7 Pro also apply to the Tiggo 8 Pro Max, according to the agency.

In this assessment, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max scored 88% in the adult occupant protection category, 87% in the child occupant protection category, 79% in the vulnerable road user protection category, and 86% in the safety assistance systems category. However, the third-row seats in the vehicle did not come with top tether anchors, and therefore installation of child restraints in the third row is not recommended.

The adult occupant protection report for the Tiggo 8 Pro Max in the frontal offset crash test saw a rating of 5.49 points out of eight points, while the full width frontal test saw 7.48 points out of eight points. the oblique pole test saw 4.84 points out of six points, and whiplash protection saw 3.52 points out of four points, while side impact and far side impact tests scored the full six points and four points, respectively.

Child occupant protection in the frontal dynamic test saw 15.70 points out of 16, and the side dynamic test saw 7.62 points out of eight points. Restraint installation scored 11.43 points out of 12 points, while on-board safety features scored eight out of 13 points.

In terms of vulnerable user protection, the vehicle scored 12.72 points from 18 for head protection, 1.50 points from 4.5 points for pelvis protection, 4.50 points from 4.5 points for femur protection, 8.48 points from nine points for knee and tibia protection, 5.65 from seven points for AEB pedestrian (forward), one point out of two for AEB pedestrian (backover), 7.91 points from nine points for AEB (cyclist), 5.54 from six points for AEB (motorcycle), and 3.00 points out of three for lane support systems (motorcycle).

For safety assistance systems, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max scored a full point for seat belt reminders, 1.65 points from two points for driver monitoring, 2.45 points from three points for speed assistance systems, 3.60 points from four points for car-to-car AEB/AES, 3.08 points from four points for junction and crossing AEB/AES, 0.75 points from one point for head-on AEB/AES, and a full three points for lane support systems.

