2024 Suzuki GSX-8R Malaysian debut, RM53,800

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 30 2024 2:53 pm

Joining its naked sports sibling, the Suzuki GSX-8S, in Malaysia is the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R sportsbike, priced at RM53,800. With the introduction of the GSX-8R, along with the RM50,800 GSX-8S and the V-Strom 800 adventure-tourer priced at RM60,800, this completes Suzuki Malaysia’s trio of upper middleweight motorcycles in the Malaysia market.

The GSX-8R is powered identically to the GSX-8S, with a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 776 cc with DOHC. With a 270-degree crankshaft and primary balancer, the GSX-8R produces 82 hp at 8,500 rpm dan 78 Nm of torque at 6,800 rpm.

Equipped with the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) that reduces effort at the clutch lever, the GSX-8R sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Engine and gearbox are governed by Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) provides advanced electronic rider assist systems including three level Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) with four levels including “off”, Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle System, Bi-directional quickshifter, Suzuki Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist.

Also standard is two-channel ABS with dual four-piston radial-mount front brake callipers mated with 310 mm diameter brake discs stopping the front wheel. The rear wheel gets a 240 mm diameter brake disc stopped by a single-piston pin-slide caliper.

Suspension on the GSX-8R uses Hitachi Astemo units with a SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) upside-down forks and preload-adjustable mono shock. If the name is unfamiliar, Hitachi Astemo is the brand owner for Showa suspension.

Seat height on the GSX-8R is set at 810 mm with weight claimed to be 205 kg carrying 14-litres of fuel in the tank.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.