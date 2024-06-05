Budi Madani – luxury diesel vehicles 10 years or older will be considered for assistance: finance minister II

Diesel-powered luxury vehicles which are 10 years of age or older will be considered for the Budi Madani subsidy assistance programme, finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has said. The ministry of finance will soon issue the list of vehicles classified as luxury vehicles under the Budi Madani programme, Bernama reported.

“Even though [they are] classified as luxury vehicles, if these vehicles are ‘sick’ after more than 10 years, they may be considered [for subsidy], Amir Hamzah said, adding that the announcement on whether the price of diesel will be floated will be made at an appropriate time.

“Give us time because we don’t want speculation that will cause ‘hoarding’ activities or misappropriation of diesel, the minister said.

Budi Madani was announced on May 27 for private owners of diesel-powered vehicles and agriculture smallholders in Peninsular Malaysia, with applications opened on May 28.

However, applicants will need to apply for either Budi Madani or the subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) programme, which is intended for companies, but not both, according to minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

  • Honga on Jun 05, 2024 at 3:21 pm

    Please do not speculate seems to be the trendy word nowadays. Having a thought is not healthy it’s seems ..

