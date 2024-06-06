Mitsubishi teases new models for Australia and US – electrified powertrains, more SUVs; Ralliart Triton?

Posted in Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / June 6 2024 4:24 pm

Mitsubishi’s future line-up for Australia

According to a report by Drive, Mitsubishi will expand its product line-up in Australia by the end of the decade. The Japanese carmaker teased the new models in a shadowy image but did not reveal what they were, although it did confirmed that electrified powertrains will feature heavily as of part of its business plan.

Starting with vehicles in the middle row, the one at the front appears to be an SUV that is presumed to be the replacement for the Pajero Sport, while the model behind it is the D:X concept, which serves as a preview for the next-generation Delica.

The three cars to the left of the image are what should be three new SUVs, while to the right of the image could be the highly speculated Ralliart version of the latest Triton. Next to the pick-up truck is another unknown SUV, and the SUV at the back does somewhat resemble an Outlander, possibly facelifted – the current, fourth-generation model turns three this year.

In addition to Australia, Mitsubishi also confirmed last month that its ‘Momentum 2030’ is now in effect in North America. This will see the Japanese carmaker introduce one new or completely refreshed vehicle each year between fiscal year 2026 and 2030.

Mitsubishi’s future line-up for North America

At present, the company only sells four models in the United States, namely the Mirage (and its sedan version, the Mirage G4), Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport (we know this as the ASX) and Outlander. By fiscal year 2030, Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) will nearly double the number of models offered, most of which will feature an electrified powertrain, be it hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric. This will allow it to enter segments in which it does not currently compete.

That earlier announcement also came with its own teaser image depicting seven models (one less than Australia’s teaser). Some of them are not much of mystery, like the ones in the front row that clearly look like Outlanders, while in the centre-right of the back row is the Eclipse Cross.

As for the other vehicles, the one in the top right is suggested to be the Xforce crossover that made its debut last August and is expected to be sold in Malaysia. The two vehicles in the top left are unknown for now, while the one in the middle appears to be the aforementioned D:X concept.

