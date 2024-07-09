Honda Prelude confirmed for the UK – two-door hybrid sports coupe to be launched as soon as next year

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / July 9 2024 11:59 am

Honda has confirmed the sixth-generation Prelude will be sold in the United Kingdom, with Autocar reporting the model could go on sale there as soon as next year. Before that happens, the concept version of the two-door coupe will be shown in Europe for the first time at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Prelude Concept originally made its debut at last year’s Japan Mobility Show in white, but the show car destined for the UK is finished in a vibrant red. Beyond the colour change, there aren’t any discernible changes noticeable, which is a good thing if you liked how production-ready the concept looked when it was revealed. As it was then, there are still no shots of the interior.

“The original Prelude made its European debut 45 years ago and served as a thrilling, high-performance showcase of Honda’s cutting-edge technology for five generations until 2001. The new model promises to be a fitting return for the renowned nameplate, as it delivers a compelling blend of style and sophistication alongside a hybrid powertrain,” the company said in its release.

While details of the hybrid powertrain are unknown for now, it is said the reborn Prelude will use a variation of the e:HEV system found in cars like the CR-V, Accord and Civic. Speaking to Australia’s CarsGuide last year, Honda large project chief engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami said, ”this isn’t going to be the sportiest, zippiest car that’s going to be tossed into the circuits, so that’s one thing.” Could the Prelude’s output figures be about on par with those in the Civic? We’ll have to see.

The same Autocar report suggests the upcoming Prelude will share its bones with the current Civic, have a 2+2 seat layout and be front-wheel drive. It will be a global model aimed at both left- and right-hand drive markets.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.