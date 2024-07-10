EVx 2024: BYD – top EV brand in Malaysia, committed to deliver the best service and network coverage

Posted in Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / July 10 2024 7:24 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is back again, with the 2024 edition set to take place this July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The third edition of the premier consumer EV showcase – which is co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – is the place where you want to be if you’re in the market for an EV or associated equipment and services.

Last year’s global new energy vehicle (NEV) sales champion, BYD, will be one of the brands that will be participating in EVx this year. Malaysia’s No. 1 EV brand in 2023, when it sold 3,728 units to secure a 37% share of the EV market, will be showcasing its BYD Seal, Atto 3 and Dolphin EVs at the event.

The Seal, which is available in Premium and Performance AWD versions, has certainly been winning buyers over with its sleek looks and captivating performance since its arrival on the scene in February. Enough have thought so to make the model the best-selling EV model in Malaysia for the first six months of 2024, as shown in JPJ registration data released recently.

The Atto 3 is also continuing to perform very strongly, just a whisker off in terms of numbers from the Seal, good enough to comfortably place the SUV third in the overall standings for the first six months of the year. Rounding off the trio is the Dolphin, its specs and size making it a perfect choice as a city commuter.

Aside from the host of tech, from the impressive Blade battery seen on them to their five-star vehicle safety ratings, Sime Darby Beyond Auto’s commitment to provide the best service and network coverage means you’re always supported with your purchase, wherever you are.

Besides BYD, the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG are set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx, along with the likes of Kineta and Trapo.

You can look forward to exclusive new car previews as well as test drive a variety of EVs, all under one roof. You’ll also be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held during the two-day event.

Also, if you have any charging and infrastructure questions, EVx is the perfect venue to have them answered, as there will be stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready for any queries you might have.

As always, EVx promises to educate and inform thoroughly about the topic, so if you’re looking to make the switch from ICE to electric, you really don’t want to miss the two-day EV showcase at SCCC this July 20-21. Admission to the showcase is free.