EVx 2024: Lotus Eletre now in Akoya White, Cinnabar Red – 905 hp ‘hyper SUV’ EV does 0-100 in 2.95 secs!

Posted in Advertorial / By Danny Tan / July 10 2024 6:55 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is back, and the 2024 edition will be held from July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The third edition of the premier consumer EV showcase – co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – is the place to be for all things EV, from cars to charging equipment.

Lotus Cars Malaysia (LCM) will be participating in EVx and you can get up close and personal with the Lotus Eletre at the show. The Eletre is one of the most striking EVs on the road, with its combination of size and bold features. Many of the over 100 examples on Malaysian roads are in the model’s signature Solar Yellow, but there are also some in Stellar Black, Galloway Green, Blossom Grey and Kaimu Grey. Now, LCM is bringing in Akoya White and Cinnabar Red options, and the latter looks great.

There’s more than enough performance to back up the Eletre’s hyper SUV looks. The Eletre S makes 605 hp and 710 Nm of torque from its two motors, getting from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the Eletre R’s 905 hp and 985 Nm propels it to 100 km/h in just 2.95 seconds. An 112 kWh battery offers a WLTP-rated range of 600 km for the RM698,000 S and 490 km for the RM838,000 R. You can experience the performance at EVx.

Besides Lotus, the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery and MG are set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx, along with the likes of Kineta and Trapo.

You can look forward to exclusive new car previews as well as test drive a variety of EVs, all under one roof. You’ll also be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held during the two-day event.

Also, if you have any charging and infrastructure questions, EVx is the perfect venue to have them answered, as there will be stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready for any queries you might have.

As always, EVx promises to educate and inform all about the topic, so if you’re looking to make the switch from ICE to electric, you don’t want to miss the two-day EV showcase at SCCC, July 20-21. Admission is free.