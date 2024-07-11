EVx 2024 – Enjoy rebates up to RM100,000 on selected BMW i EVs and PHEVs with Wheelcorp Premium

Posted in Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / July 11 2024 5:38 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns this year from July 20-21, so make your way to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) if you’re curious about electrified vehicles that are gaining ground in Malaysia. Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, EVx 2024 will also see participation from a variety of brands showcasing a wide range of eco-friendly models.

BMW, which is represented by Wheelcorp Premium, is one of the brands that will be present at EVx 2024, and the German carmaker has widely expanded its line-up of electrified BMW i vehicles over the years. In Malaysia, the offerings range from plug-in hybrid to fully electric models covering both sedans as well as SUVs.

With a comprehensive range of models to choose from, finding one that best suits your lifestyle is easy at EVx 2024. In addition to test drives, you can also look forward to rebates of up to RM100,000* on selected BMW i models.

Joining BMW on the show floor at EVx 2024 are brands like Mercedes-Benz, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, while Kineta and Trapo will also be showcasing their range of products.

In addition to the cars, EVx 2024 will also host talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums for those who want to find out what it’s like to live with an EV. Those with charging and infrastructure questions can pose them to stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies.

We’re only days away from the start of EVx 2024, so if you’ve been meaning to make the switch to an EV, the two-day event is something you don’t want to miss out on. Admission is free and we hope to see you there.

