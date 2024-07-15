EVx 2024: Check out and purchase the new smart #3 to get complimentary gifts; up to RM30k off #1 Brabus

Posted in Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / July 15 2024 5:26 pm

We’re only a few days away from the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx), which returns for 2024 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 20-21 (9am to 7pm daily). Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, EVx 2024 is the place to be to learn more about electrified vehicles and will see participation from a variety of brands.

This includes smart, which is being represented by Hap Seng, and you can look forward to test drives as well as valuable insights into the brand’s ecosystem from experts at EVx 2024. Both the #1 and #3 will be at the event, the latter being a recent introduction after going on sale here on July 10, 2024.

The #3 is the “coupe-styled” sibling to the #1 and comes in three variants, including the entry Pro at RM175,000, the Premium at RM215,000 and Brabus at RM255,000. Stylish and well equipped, the Pro variant comes with 19-inch ‘Flux’ wheels and a new industry-first seat rivet design with headrests featuring the smart logo. With a 49-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, the Pro provides a WLTP-rated range of up to 325 km.

For more range, there’s the Premium with a 66-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that enables up to 455 km. Stepping up to this variant also nets you ‘CyberSpark’ matrix LED headlamps as well as an illuminated front grille for greater presence. Both the Pro and Premium have a rear-mounted electric motor producing 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds.

If more performance is what you need, the Brabus variant is the one to go for with a century sprint time of 3.7 seconds thanks to a dual-motor setup rated at 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm. Even with this level of performance, the #3 Brabus provides up to 415 km of range from the same battery shared with the Premium.

A standout feature of the Premium and Brabus variants is support for AC charging at a max capacity of 22 kW, which is uncommon in the local EV space. With a home charger capable of delivering said amount of power, a 10-80% state of charge can be reached in just three hours.

This is great if you prefer to reduce dependance on public chargers – particularly DC ones – that can be costly. Should you find yourself needing a DC top up, its 130 kW for the Pro and 150 kW for the Premium and Brabus, with around half an hour needed to get from the same 10-80% state of charge.

Purchasing a #3 at EVx 2024 will allow you to unlock exclusive launch packages that include several complimentary items like a smartCharge home charger worth RM3,200 with a two-year warranty, a six-item accessories package worth RM2,500, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adapter worth RM800 with a two-year warranty and a five-year/60 GB internet data plan.

These add to the peace of mind you get with a four-year/unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, a two-year/unlimited-mileage spare parts warranty, an eight-year/200,000-km high-voltage battery warranty, an eight-year/150,000-km high-voltage component warranty as well as 24/7 roadside assistance.

The #1 isn’t left out by Hap Seng as part of its EVx 2024 promo, as the Brabus variant is being offered at up to RM30,000 off as part of the company’s smart Fest offers. That’s not all, as booking a new car at EVx 2024 will entitle you to RM1,500 worth of vouchers, including RM500 for auto window film from V-Kool, RM500 for car mats from DodoMat and RM500 for personalised and customised leather seats from DK Schweizer – limited to the first 100 new EV bookings made at the event.

In addition to smart, EVx 2024 will also be participated by brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, while Kineta and Trapo will also be showcasing their range of products.

Talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums will also be held at EVx 2024 for those who want to find out what it’s like to live with an EV. Those with charging and infrastructure questions can pose them to stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies.

Once again, EVx 2024 is set to take place this weekend from July 20-21 (9am to 7pm daily) at SCCC, so come on over to experience the world of electrified vehicles and brush up on your knowledge of them.