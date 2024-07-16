EVx 2024: Experience the luxury, performance of the Lotus Eletre S – 612 PS, 0-100 4.5s, 600 km EV range

Posted in Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / July 16 2024 1:04 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns in 2024 and will be held from July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The third edition is co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp and is the perfect place discover more about electrified vehicles.

Lotus Cars Malaysia will be present at EVx 2024, with the Eletre set to be showcased at the two-day event. The brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) takes the form of a stylish SUV that is not only practical for daily use, but also delivers on the performance you would expect of a Lotus.

Even in mid-spec Eletre S guise, the EV’s dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain delivers a mighty 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 710 Nm of torque, which propels it from 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 258 km/h. Those are sports car-beating numbers from an SUV with a luxurious and well-equipped cabin.

On the daily runabout, the Eletre S’ 112-kWh battery offers a WLTP-rated range of up to 600 km; plenty to get you from Kuala Lumpur to Penang without needing to stop for a charge. Even if you need to pull into an EV charging station, the Eletre S’ advanced 800V electrical architecture that enables DC fast charging up to 350 kW means you won’t be stationary for long, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in just 20 minutes.

In addition to Lotus, other brands that will be at EVx 2024 include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery and MG, while Kineta and Trapo will also present to showcase their line-up of products.

Book a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). These vouchers will only be given out on the spot at EVx on July 20-21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings, so get them while you can.

There will also be new car previews and test drives available at the event, along with information talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums so you can learn more about what it’s like to live with an EV. Relevant stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies are also available for any queries you have about charging and infrastructure.

There’s plenty to look forward to at EVx 2024, so if you’re curious if you’re ready to make the switch and want to learn more, head on over to the two-day EV showcase at SCCC from July 20-21 – admission is free.