EVx 2024: Check out the highly capable Chery Omoda E5 with 430 km WLTP range – 30-80% SoC in 28 mins

Posted in Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / July 16 2024 6:12 pm

The third edition of the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is set to take place from July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, EVx 2024 is the event to attend to dive into the world of electrified vehicles.

One of the brands that will be at the event is Chery with its Omoda E5 EV. Launched earlier in March this year, the Omoda E5 boasts a 61-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for 430 km of range following the WLTP standard, which is more than enough to cover a majority of your daily driving needs.

With support for DC fast charging at a maximum capacity of 80 kW, it’s only a short break to stretch out and grab a snack before you’re back on the road, as it only takes 28 minutes to get the Omoda E5’s battery from a 30-80% state of charge.

These plus points are complemented by a comprehensive list of standard features that includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 50W wireless charger (with cooling function) as well as a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). If you’re considering an EV that is well equipped and capable, check out the Omoda E5 at EVx 2024.

In addition to Chery, the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Lotus Cars and MG are set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx, along with Kineta and Trapo showcasing their range of products.

Book a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). These vouchers will only be given out on the spot at EVx on July 20-21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

New car previews and test drives are also available during the two-day event, where you’ll also be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held during the two-day event.

Should you have any charging and infrastructure questions, EVx is the perfect venue to have them answered, as there will be stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready for any queries you might have. Admission is free, so head on over toe EVx this weekend from July 20-21 at SCCC.