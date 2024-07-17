EVx 2024: Discover the stylish and performant BMW iX2 – up to 449 km EV range, AWD with 313 PS, 494 Nm

Posted in Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / July 17 2024 4:04 pm

There are only a few days to go until the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx), which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 20-21. Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, the third edition of the event is the one to attend if you are curious about electrified vehicles.

At EVx 2024, BMW will be represented by Wheelcorp Premium, with one of the vehicles set to be showcased being the BMW iX2. Launched just recently, the iX2 is a stylish electric SUV with the all-wheel drive xDrive30 powertrain that delivers up to 449 km of range following the WLTP standard.

This is thanks to a 66.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that is more than sufficient to cover your daily driving needs. With support for DC fast charging at a max capacity of 130 kW, it only takes 29 minutes to get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge so it isn’t long before you’re back on the move again.

You’ll be moving quickly with the iX2 as the dual-motor setup is rated for up to 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 494 Nm of torque with temporary boost engaged. The 0-100 km/h sprint is dispatched in just 5.6 seconds and the top speed is 180 km/h.

This level of performance is complemented by the standard M Sport package, M high-gloss Shadowline package with extended content, Iconic Glow illuminated front grille as well as 20-inch M V-spoke style 873 M bicolour light-alloy wheels that give the iX2 a striking look.

It is also well equipped with features such as adaptive M suspension, adaptive LED headlamps and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Inside, you’ll find the Live Cockpit Professional system consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen, which are powered by BMW Operating System 9 that provides ConnectedDrive services as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The iX2 isn’t lacking in terms of advanced driver assistance systems either, as the Driving Assistant Plus package includes functions such as Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Speed Limit Info, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Departure Warning, autonomous emergency braking, and Active Cruise Control with stop and go.

The list goes on with Parking Assistant Plus fitted as standard, along with Active Park Distance Control (front and rear parking sensors), Reversing Assistant, Lateral Parking Aid, a 360-degree camera as well as the Drive Recorder and Remote Theft Recorder. If you’re looking for an EV that stands out from the crowd while providing impressive performance, the iX2 is well worth checking out and you can do so at this weekend’s EVx 2024.

New car bookings made at EVx 2024 will bring RM1,500 worth of vouchers, comprised of a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat), and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Limited to the first 100 new EV bookings, these will be given out on-the-spot at EVx 2024 across both days of the event.

In addition to BMW, other car brands that will be at the show include Mercedes-Benz, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, while Kineta and Trapo will also be showcasing their range of products.

In addition to the cars, EVx 2024 will also host talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums for those who want to find out what it’s like to live with an EV. Those with charging and infrastructure questions can pose them to stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies.

Admission is free, so if you’ve been meaning to make the switch to an EV or want to learn more, the two-day EVx 2024 is something you don’t want to miss out on. Drive safe and we hope to see you there.