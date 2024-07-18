2024 Mitsubishi Triton launched in Indonesia – six variants, 184 PS/430 Nm 2.4L VGT diesel; from RM87k

Posted in Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / July 18 2024 1:08 pm

The third-generation Mitsubishi Triton – sixth-generation in the Mitsubishi pick-up truck lineage – has been launched in Indonesia, a year on from its global debut in Thailand which also marked the first time in 12 years that the pick-up truck model will be sold in the manufacturer’s home nation of Japan.

A total of six variants are on sale in Indonesia, according to PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI), and the range is comprised of four double-cab and two single-cab variants:

Double Cab Ultimate 4×4 AT – IDR525,600,000 (RM151,838)

Double Cab Exceed 4×4 MT – IDR491,850,000 (RM142,088)

Double Cab GLS 4×4 MT – IDR447,900,000 (RM129,388)

Double Cab HDX 4×4 MT – IDR426,650,000 (RM123,250)

Single Cab HDX 4×4 MT – IDR377,150,000 (RM108,946)

Single Cab GLX 4×2 MT – IDR301,350,000 (RM87,050)

Under the skin of the third-generation Triton is a newly developed ladder frame that has 65% more cross-sectional area than in the outgoing fifth-generation pick-up truck model, bringing 40% greater bending rigidity and 60% greater torsional rigidity. Suspension continues to be double wishbones in front and leaf springs at the rear, with 20 mm longer suspension stroke front and rear on 4WD and 2WD High-Rider versions.

Powertrain for the third-generation Triton is the 4N16 2.4 litre inline-four, intercooled DOHC common rail VGT diesel, specified in the Indonesian market as the mid-output version with 184 PS at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 3,000 rpm, according to Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia; available elsewhere is the headlining, high-output version that makes 204 PS at 3,500 rpm and 470 Nm from 1,500 rpm to 2,750 rpm.

Both automatic and manual transmission options are offered for the Indonesian market, and both are six-speed units. The driveline for the Triton also gets seven drive modes courtesy of the Super Select-II system, or four more than was offered by its predecessor.

Interior equipment for the Indonesian-market Triton features an eight-inch audio head unit, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, driver instrumentation with a seven-inch LCD multi-information display, leather upholstery, and more.

From its global debut, the third-generation Triton received active safety and driver assistance kit comprised of Forward Collision Mitigation (autonomous emergency braking), Blind Spot Warning (blind spot monitoring) with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), now also gaining adaptive cruise control that was not on its predecessor. Also on are active stabilty control, traction control, hill descent control and hill start assist.

Meanwhile for Malaysia, there’s yet to be an exact confirmed date for the local arrival of the latest Mitsubishi Triton, though Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has stated that it is working on bringing the new model in before the end of this year.

GALLERY: Third-generation Mitsubishi Triton global debut in Thailand

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.