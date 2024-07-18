EVx 2024: Remarkable performance with the smart #1 Brabus – enjoy up to RM30k and other deals offered

Posted in Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / July 18 2024 3:52 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is set to take place this weekend at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 20-21. Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, the third edition of the event is where you want to be to learn more about electrified vehicles and more.

smart will be represented by Hap Seng at EVx 2024, and if you’re looking for an electric vehicle (EV) from the brand that delivers on performance, look no further than the smart #1 Brabus. Designed with high-performance enthusiasts in mind, the #1 Brabus boasts a remarkable 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds.

This is made possible by its dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain that is rated for 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm to deliver a supercar-like driving experience. The range-topping variant is also differentiated from others in the #1 line-up by aerodynamic features on the exterior for a more dynamic look.

The #1 Brabus comes in seven colour combinations, including Atom Grey-Matte, Meta Black and Cyber Silver, which are paired with a Radiant Red roof. There’s also a Black roof option that comes with either a Digital White, Laser Red and Cyber Silver main body colour. Should you prefer a monotone look, the EV can also be had entirely in Atom-Grey Matte.

The interior of the #1 Brabus also reflects its sporty persona, with standout touches like ultrasuede for the seatbacks, red contrast accents, aluminium pedals, gunmetal trim and headrests featuring the Brabus logo.

Get up close with the #1 Brabus at EVx 2024 to find out for yourself why it was designed with high-performance enthusiasts in mind. With the smart Fest offers available at the event (and until the end of this month), enjoy up to RM30,000 off the #1 Brabus.

Also available at EVx 2024 is the rest of the #1 range which starts from RM169,000. Whichever variant you go with, you’ll be getting an EV that is capable with a comprehensive network of chargers available through the Hello smart app. Through collaborations with stakeholders, smart Malaysia has made it very convenient for owners to locate, initiate charging and make payments without having to juggle multiple apps for something that should be simple.

That’s not all, as booking a new car at EVx 2024 will entitle you to RM1,500 worth of vouchers, including RM500 for auto window film from V-Kool, RM500 for car mats from DodoMat and RM500 for personalised and customised leather seats from DK Schweizer – limited to the first 100 new EV bookings made at the event.

In addition to smart, EVx 2024 will also be participated by brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, while Kineta and Trapo will also be showcasing their range of products.

Talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums will also be held at EVx 2024 for those who want to find out what it’s like to live with an EV. Those with charging and infrastructure questions can pose them to stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies.

We’re just a few days from the start of EVx 2024, so head on over to SCCC from July 20-21 to experience the smart #1 and the world of electrified vehicles. See you there!