Over 249,000 vehicles, 88,000 companies approved to receive subsidised diesel under SKDS 2.0 as of July 14

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 18 2024 10:33 am

A total of 88,183 companies and 249,091 public and commercial vehicles have been approved to receive diesel subsidies under subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) as of July 14, the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) told the Dewan Rakyat, reported The Star.

This follows the total of 198,046 public transport and goods vehicles of 59,940 companies which were approved as of June 12 for SKDS 2.0, and the ministry’s written statement was in response to Beaufort member of parliament Datuk Siti Amina Aching, who asked about the latest number of companies and vehicles which have been registered under SKDS 2.0.

“Through this programme, the government bears the cost of diesel subsidy, which is given to qualified vehicles, and the government expects savings of up to RM4 billion a year,” KPDN said.

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) has been scheduled to meet with the five major oil companies today in order to identify a quicker mechanism for issuing fleet cards to eligible applicants.

Last week, the ministry urged oil companies to expedite the issuance of fleet cards for eligible owners of logistics vehicles who have been approved under the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) programme. The SKDS 2.0 programme began in March this year, with almost 200,000 public transport and goods vehicles having been approved for the scheme as of June 13.

