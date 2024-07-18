Wuling Binguo EV special edition celebrates brand’s 7th anniversary in Indonesia – limited to 1,000 units

Posted in Cars, International News, Wuling / By Gerard Lye / July 18 2024 1:40 pm

Wuling is celebrating seven years since its debut in Indonesia with a special edition of the Binguo EV that is limited to 1,000 units. Details are limited but according to local media reports, the celebratory model is based on the existing Premium Range variant, albeit with some aesthetic enhancements like multi-colour wheel caps, tailgate decals and graphics inspired by local batik designs.

The carmaker also revealed that local production has passed 146,000 units and there’s now a network of 150 dealers in Indonesia. In terms of EVs, Wuling says it currently commands a 52% market in the first half of this year with cumulative sales of over 20,000 units. Meanwhile, exports out of Indonesia amounted to around 5,500 units to 14 countries.

Since its launch last December, the Binguo EV has had its pricing adjusted and as of January 1, 2024, the starting price is 317 million rupiah (about RM92k) for the base Long Range. This variant is equipped with a 31.9-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides up to 333 km of range (likely a NEDC figure). There’s also a version of the Long Range with more kit for 326 million rupiah (RM94k) and the same powertrain.

The range-topper is the Premium Range at 372 million rupiah (RM107k) that gets a 37.9-kWh LFP battery for up to 410 km of range. All variants get the same front-mounted electric motor rated at 68 PS (67 hp or 50 kW) and 150 Nm.

For charging, the Bingo EV supports AC charging at a max of 3.3 kW, with a full charge requiring 9.5 hours. There’s also DC fast charging (the carmaker didn’t indicate the acceptable power input) that sees a 30-80% state of charge achieved in just 35 minutes.

In terms of available equipment, the Bingo EV is offered with 15-inch wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, perforated synthetic leather seat upholstery, two 10.25-inch screens (digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen), a six-way powered driver’s seat, two airbags, ABS, EBD, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), ESC, a reverse camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, keyless entry and start, cruise control and automatic air-conditioning.

