EVx 2024: Enjoy easy, unified charging with JuiceUP – no more need for multiple apps and payment systems

Posted in Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / July 19 2024 1:34 pm

Just another day to go before the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) kicks off, with the 2024 edition set to take place this July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The third outing of the premier consumer EV showcase – which is co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – is the place where you want to be if you’re in the market for an EV or associated equipment and services.

One of the brands that will be showcasing the latter at the event is homegrown software-as-a-service (SaaS) and payments company JuiceUP. Working together with Visa, the company aims to simplify the EV charging experience for users of electric vehicles by fostering unity within the EV industry through its collaborations with various partners.

At EVx, JuiceUp and Visa will present a complete EV ecosystem, featuring payment partners, hardware integrators, and charge point operators. This comprehensive approach ensures that every aspect of the EV charging process is covered, providing a seamless experience for users.

Aside from Visa, partners that will be present at JuiceUP’s booth at EVx 2024 include integrated hardware partners TELD, SinExcel, Reactive Energy and VSD Automation as well as charge point operators (CPO) such as TNB Electron, CUCUK, EVPower, Gading Kencana and JusEV, along with network partner MyEvolution.

The company says its aim is to make EV charging more accessible and efficient, the goal being to provide a seamless and unified charging experience for EV users by eliminating the need for multiple apps and payment systems through a unified solution that is easy to use and efficient.

According to JuiceUP, the speed, convenience, and security of its payment solutions are key to providing a positive user experience. Payments and charging status monitoring are straightforward, allowing users to enjoy a hassle-free charging experience and focus on their journey. Find out more about JuiceUP, here.

Visitors to EVx 2024 will also be able to browse from a full range of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, with exclusive new car previews and test drives of various models in store. Kineta and Trapo will also be present at the event.

New to the world of electric vehicles? EVx 2024 is a great place to have your vehicle charging and infrastructure questions answered, as stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies will be ready to field any queries you might have.

There’s more – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Better hurry, as these vouchers will only be given out during EVx on July 20 and 21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

EVx 2024 is set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre on July 20-21, and admission is free. See you there!