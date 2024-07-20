EVx 2024: smart #1 Brabus gets discounts up to RM30,000 with Hap Seng Star; new smart #3 on display

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, smart / By Jonathan Lee / July 20 2024 1:04 pm

Another brand participating in the ongoing paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2024 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) is smart, represented by dealer Hap Seng Star. The company is showcasing the #1 – which made its Malaysian debut at last year’s edition – at the show, as well as the new #3 that was launched earlier this month.

Visitors will be able to check out the #1 in all three variants – Pro, Premium and Brabus. The last of these is being offered with discounts of up to RM30,000 as part of the smart Fest promotion, making the hot 428 PS version more affordable than ever.

As a refresher, the #1 Brabus has a sticker price of RM249,000, meaning that at EVx, you’ll be able to snag one from only RM219,000 – just RM10,000 more than the Premium. The rest of the #1 lineup recently saw a price cut and now starts at RM169,000 for the entry-level Pro.

The #3 is also present in Premium and Brabus trims, letting visitors compare the larger, sleeker model next to its sibling. You’ll still be able to enjoy launch packages that include a smartCharge home charger worth RM3,200 with a two-year warranty, a six-item accessories package worth RM2,500 and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adapter worth RM800, replete with a two-year warranty and a five-year/60 GB internet data plan. Prices start from RM175,000 for the Pro, rising up to RM215,000 for the Premium and RM255,000 for the Brabus.

Both the #1 and #3 get the same powertrain options – a single rear motor making 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque on the Pro and Premium and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup churning out 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm on the Brabus. Zero to 100 km/h takes 6.7 seconds for the #1 Pro and Premium, 5.8 seconds for the #3 Pro and Premium, 3.9 seconds for the #1 Brabus and 3.7 seconds for the #3 Brabus.

Also shared among the two cars are the two battery options, which starts with a 49 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit that provides a WLTP-rated range of 315 km for the #1 Pro and 325 km for the #3 Pro. A larger 66 kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery extends the range figures to 440 km for the #1 Premium, 455 km for the #3 Premium, 400 km for the #1 Brabus and 415 km for the #3 Brabus.

Head on over to EVx 2024 – happening today and tomorrow from 9am to 7pm – and browse from a full range of EVs from smart and a whole host of other brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG. Purchase a car at the show and you’ll also receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers, while talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums will also take place.

