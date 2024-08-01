2025 Proton X70 facelift unveiled – redesigned exterior, updated interior with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / August 1 2024 5:32 pm

Big news today – Proton has revealed the new 2025 Proton X70 facelift, now open for booking. The hugely revamped C-segment SUV can be ordered with a booking fee of RM500 at any Proton 3S and 4S centre.

The update brings the design tweaks from the facelifted 2022 Geely Boyue, adding slimmer full-LED reflector headlights, a bolder five-point grille (with Proton’s Infinite Weave design and “songket” diamond pins), a restyled front bumper and new 19-inch alloy wheels on what looks like the top-spec Premium model.

Just like the 2022 Boyue, the X70 retains the same taillights as the old car, forgoing the revised units on the Boyue Pro/Azkarra. Rather interestingly, however, the rear bumper has been redesigned with horizontal (rather than vertical) reflectors and fake corner air outlets. This appears to be a Proton in-house designed unit and isn’t shared with any Geely model.

Inside, the X70 gains the latest three-spoke steering wheel from the X50 and S70, along with a new dashboard decor panel that again looks to be unique to the Proton. The latter incorporates a gloss black insert with multi-colour ambient lighting (with a “rhythmic” function that changes the colour according to the music played) and a larger “floating” 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen (the Boyue has a 10.25-inch unit).

The most significant change is the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, finally delivering on the national carmaker’s oft–delayed promise. Stone Grey Nappa leather upholstery also replaces the previous brown interior of the outgoing X70 Premium, with a new criss-cross stitching pattern on the door cards, while the headlining is now black instead of beige.

Another big addition is the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features first seen on the X50. Proton did not provide specifics, but we can expect the full suite to be carried over from the latest S70, with a stop-and-go function and lane centring assist added to the adaptive cruise control. Also expected to be ported over from the sedan is traffic sign recognition. As yet, we don’t know whether these features will continue to be reserved for the flagship Premium variants; it would be a shame if that turned out to be the case.

No technical details have been released just yet, but expect the X70 to retain the 1.5 litre turbocharged TGDi three-cylinder engine, producing 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque. All that should continue to be sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, although it is unclear if the all-wheel-drive option offered on the existing mid-range Executive model will be carried over.

Pricing has not been announced either, but Proton promises that it will be attractive and accompanied by early-bird packages. As reference, the current model is priced at RM98,800 for the Standard, RM110,800 for the Executive, RM116,800 for the Executive AWD, RM123,800 for the Premium and RM126,800 for the Premium X.

