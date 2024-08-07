Chery Omoda E5 launched in Thailand – C5 EV SUV is priced from RM113k, 61 kWh LFP, 430 km WLTP range

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / August 7 2024 5:48 pm

The Chery Omoda E5 has been launched in Thailand, where it is called the Omoda C5 EV. Officially, there are no Chery-branded cars in the Land of Smiles, so the electric-powered SUV is simply an Omoda. There are two variants of the C5 – the Long Range Plus at 899,000 baht (RM113,193) and the Long Range Ultimate at 949,000 baht (RM119,488).

There’s only one powertrain on offer, and it has a front-mounted electric motor with 204 PS (150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, which pushes the SUV from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.2 seconds. Top speed is 172 km/h. The battery is a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit sourced from BYD, good for 430 km of range in the WLTP cycle. Claimed power consumption is 15.5 kWh per 100 km.

For charging, the C5 has a three-phase onboard AC charger with a max rate of 9.9 kW, as well as DC fast charging of up to 80 kW; the latter capable of getting the battery from 30% to 80% state of charge in 28 minutes.

There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows the car to deliver up to 3.3 kW to power electrical appliances and devices, useful for outdoor activities or blackouts. The technical specs are identical to our Omoda E5, which was launched in March this year.

Spec-wise, the standard kit list includes automatic projector LED headlamps with LED DRLs and fog lamps, powered tailgate, auto wipers, side mirrors with defogger, remote opening windows and AC, 18-inch wheels with 215/55 tyres, ventilated electric front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone auto air con with PM2.5 dust filter, auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless charger and a head-up display.

There are two 12.3-inch screens, one for the instrument panel and the other for the infotainment system. The latter has a reverse camera and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, hooked up to six speakers.

On top of this, Thais going for the Long Range Ultimate will get sequential rear turn signals, acoustic glass for the front windows, rear privacy glass, sunroof, puddle lamps, roof rails, a V2L cable, a ‘540-degree’ surround view camera (360 with with under-car view) and eight Sony speakers. The high-spec car is similar to our Omoda E5, which retails for RM146,800 on-the-road without insurance.

The Thai warranty package is eight years or 200,000 km for the vehicle, drive system and EV battery. Buyers will also get five years of roadside assistance, free one-year insurance and a free wallbox charger with installation.

