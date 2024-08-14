Honda CR-V leads C-segment SUV sales in Malaysia from Jan-July 2024 ahead of Mazda CX-5, Proton X70

Posted in Cars, Local News / By /

Honda CR-V leads C-segment SUV sales in Malaysia from Jan-July 2024 ahead of Mazda CX-5, Proton X70

The Honda CR-V led the C-segment SUV market in terms of sales last month with a total of 980 units registered, according to data from the road transport department (JPJ). Coming in after the CR-V is the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro with combined 769 units (JPJ lists both as ‘T11’ under the ‘models’ category’), while the Mazda CX-5 completed the podium in third place with 641 units.

Mazda’s other offering in this space, the CX-30, saw 404 registrations in July 2024 to place ahead of the Proton X70 with just 276 units. The latter’s sales performance is due to a run-out of the existing model, with the facelifted model – launching this week – expected to see sales climb for the coming months.

Honda CR-V leads C-segment SUV sales in Malaysia from Jan-July 2024 ahead of Mazda CX-5, Proton X70

Outside the top five, deliveries of the GWM Tank 300 hit 83 units last month and is followed by the Volkswagen Tiguan (79 units), Subaru XV (70 units), Subaru Forester (55 units) and Nissan X-Trail (46 units). SUVs that did not hit double digits are the Peugeot 5008 (six units), Hyundai Tucson (five units) and Jaecoo J7 (five units).

The CR-V isn’t just the leader in July 2024 but also currently holds a commanding advantage in terms of year-to-date (YTD) sales. In the first seven months of 2024 from January to July, 7,052 units of the CR-V have been registered, placing it comfortably ahead of the CX-5 with 4,299 units.

Honda CR-V leads C-segment SUV sales in Malaysia from Jan-July 2024 ahead of Mazda CX-5, Proton X70

Click to enlarge

The X70 and CX-30 are in a tight battle for third, with the former narrowly edging out the latter by just 16 units. As for the Tiggo 7 Pro, it sits fifth overall with 2,000 units, while models that come after it are the Tiguan (543 units), XV (491 units), Forester (432 units), X-Trail (400 units), Tank 300 (89 units), Tucson (22 units), 5008 (14 units) and J7 (nine units). Deliveries of the J7 are expected to pick up after dealers receive units to be handed over to customers in the coming months.

With five months to go until the end of 2024, do you think the facelifted X70 will overtake the CX-5 and CR-V to secure the top spot? Which models do you think will end up on the podium?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V
HONDA CR-V

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • nik on Aug 14, 2024 at 4:35 pm

    Ignoring the selling price of the cars in the list below is what I think;
    – Mazda CX-30 is B-segment
    – Peugeot 5008 is D-segment, the Peugeot 3008 is the real C-segment
    the rest are truly C-segments SUV

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Najib on Aug 14, 2024 at 4:35 pm

    I thought Subaru XV is B-segment?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • newme on Aug 14, 2024 at 4:38 pm

    Again, since when XV is a C-segment?

    Trying to messed up other brands categorization so that Proton doesn’t look bad?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • TinKosong on Aug 14, 2024 at 5:07 pm

    Why no Toyota in the list?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Proton Oh Proton on Aug 14, 2024 at 5:08 pm

    CRV still King in C-segment.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • 4444 on Aug 14, 2024 at 5:18 pm

    Corolla Cross is less than 5 units? Haaa

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Toyota on Aug 14, 2024 at 5:54 pm

    Toyota Corolla Cross mana? bukan C-segment ke?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Jay on Aug 14, 2024 at 6:04 pm

    Cherry Tiggo taking on the place from Mazda (month-on-‘month) but CRV is still on top.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Sohai on Aug 14, 2024 at 6:27 pm

    CRV practically has no competition. RAV4 is not sold here.
    Only competitor worthy is maybe the aging CX5.
    Those Tiggo Tiggo can only sustain the initial wave, then interest will die and they have to constantly throw goodies and discount.
    And please don’t put X70 and CRV in the same sentence. Opps.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 