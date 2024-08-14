Honda CR-V leads C-segment SUV sales in Malaysia from Jan-July 2024 ahead of Mazda CX-5, Proton X70

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 14 2024 4:10 pm

The Honda CR-V led the C-segment SUV market in terms of sales last month with a total of 980 units registered, according to data from the road transport department (JPJ). Coming in after the CR-V is the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro with combined 769 units (JPJ lists both as ‘T11’ under the ‘models’ category’), while the Mazda CX-5 completed the podium in third place with 641 units.

Mazda’s other offering in this space, the CX-30, saw 404 registrations in July 2024 to place ahead of the Proton X70 with just 276 units. The latter’s sales performance is due to a run-out of the existing model, with the facelifted model – launching this week – expected to see sales climb for the coming months.

Outside the top five, deliveries of the GWM Tank 300 hit 83 units last month and is followed by the Volkswagen Tiguan (79 units), Subaru XV (70 units), Subaru Forester (55 units) and Nissan X-Trail (46 units). SUVs that did not hit double digits are the Peugeot 5008 (six units), Hyundai Tucson (five units) and Jaecoo J7 (five units).

The CR-V isn’t just the leader in July 2024 but also currently holds a commanding advantage in terms of year-to-date (YTD) sales. In the first seven months of 2024 from January to July, 7,052 units of the CR-V have been registered, placing it comfortably ahead of the CX-5 with 4,299 units.

The X70 and CX-30 are in a tight battle for third, with the former narrowly edging out the latter by just 16 units. As for the Tiggo 7 Pro, it sits fifth overall with 2,000 units, while models that come after it are the Tiguan (543 units), XV (491 units), Forester (432 units), X-Trail (400 units), Tank 300 (89 units), Tucson (22 units), 5008 (14 units) and J7 (nine units). Deliveries of the J7 are expected to pick up after dealers receive units to be handed over to customers in the coming months.

With five months to go until the end of 2024, do you think the facelifted X70 will overtake the CX-5 and CR-V to secure the top spot? Which models do you think will end up on the podium?

