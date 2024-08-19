Goods vehicles issued over RM257 million in fines, 856,873 summonses from 2023 to July 2024 – JPJ

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 19 2024 1:24 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a total of 856,873 summonses against goods vehicles from 2023 until July this year, New Straits Times has reported.

These summonses were issued following the inspection of 1.55 million goods vehicles, which resulted in the issuance of fines exceeding RM257 million, based on an average fine of RM300, the report wrote.

From the total, 989,025 goods vehicles were inspected last year, and 563,053 were inspected in the first seven months of this year. The identified offences included driving without a competent drivers license (CDL), exceeding load limits, carrying hazardous goods, among others.

The enforcement being carried out against goods vehicles was one of the operations being intensified to address issues related to overloading, or accidents involving lorries and trailers on roads, said JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli.

“For goods vehicles, the JPJ issued approximately 63,686 notices for exceeding load limits, carrying hazardous goods (44,439), failing to comply with goods regulations (521) and other offences (266,474),” the JPJ director-general was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

In the period spanning 2023 until July this year, 13,660 notices were issued for major offences including 3,880 notices for using mobile phones while driving, and 3,866 notices for not wearing seat belts. Additionally, there were 2,722 notices issued for ignoring traffic signals, 1,374 for using emergency lanes, 710 for continuous driving in the right lane, 648 for dangerous lane cutting and 460 for overtaking on double lines.

Additionally, 134,839 notices had been issued for lorries or trailers, with 396 for lacking motor vehicle licenses (LKM), expired LKM (96,215), lacking insurance (36,709), misuse of LKM (128) and other violations (1,391), Aedy Fadly said. Around 123,262 notices were issued for technical violations, including 5,660 for registration number offences, tinted windows (313), lighting issues (589), tyres (29,060), vehicle modifications (10,983) and for other offences (76,657).

Vehicles that carry excessive loads and commit technical offences would face penalties under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Land Public Transport Act 2010, along with the related regulations, Aedy Fadly said.

