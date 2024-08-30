Next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be offered with EV and ICE powertrains – EQS to be dropped

According to a report by Autocar, the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be offered with internal combustion as well as fully electric powertrains. This effectively means the EQS, which is the brand’s current flagship electric sedan, will go away after just one generation.

“There will be two S-Classes in the future – ICE and electric,” said Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius, who also told the publication that both versions will feature similar exterior and interior designs. If this approach sounds familiar, look no further than the G-Class which is available with both an ICE or electric powertrain.

Mercedes-Benz’s competitor, BMW, did the same thing with the 7 Series and i7. However, where BMW uses the same platform for its flagship sedans, Mercedes-Benz will reportedly go a different route. The S-Class EV is said to be built on the upcoming MB.EA Large platform – Källenius refuted rumours that this was cancelled in June.

Meanwhile, the S-Class EV’s ICE equivalent will be underpinned by a further developed version of the current Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) used for the seventh-generation (W223) model. Just how similar both versions will look with their differing platforms remains to be seen, especially since EVs have unique packaging attributes.

While the EQS might be going away, it will continue to receive technical upgrades until the end of its life cycle. The EV was revised in April this year, but it will get a more major update in the second half 2025 that sees the adoption of a modified Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform with an 800V electrical architecture instead of the current 400V system. A new battery chemistry is also claimed to be part of this update to increase the range further.

As for the S-Class, it will get its facelift in 2026, about five and a half years after the W223 was launched. Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz revised its strategy where it aims to have EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) make up 50% of its annual sales by the end of 2030 (previously 2025). This adjustment resulted in the company’s decision to extend the lifespan of key petrol and diesel models, which will gain further electrification developments.

Autocar notes the S-Class facelift in 2026 is about two years later than the traditional timetable and reflects the extended cycle plan. Apart from the usual design and tech enhancements, some engines like the 4.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V8 will gain 48V mild hybrid tech.

