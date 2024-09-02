BYD Seal Dynamic coming to Malaysia September 6 – 204 PS, 310 Nm, 460 km range, under RM160k?

Posted in BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / September 2 2024 11:14 am

Remember the entry-level BYD Seal that got pulled at the last minute? Well, distributor Sime Darby Beyond Auto is finally introducing that model – the Dynamic Standard Range – on September 6, lowering the starting price of what is already Malaysia’s best-selling electric vehicle.

As befits its role as the base variant, the Dynamic will have the least power and torque in the Seal lineup, as well as the shortest range. That’s not to say that it’s a poor relation – utilising the same motor as the Atto 3 Extended Range and Dolphin Premium Extended Range (albeit mounted at the rear), it still puts out 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds.

Meanwhile, its smaller 61.4 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provides a WLTP-rated range of 460 km, versus 570 km for the 313 PS/360 Nm Premium and 520 km for the 530 PS/670 Nm Performance AWD with the 82.5 kWh pack. As per the other models, the Dynamic supports up to 7 kW of AC charging – delivering a full charge in 8.6 hours – but only 110 kW of DC fast charging instead of 150 kW.

BYD Seal Dynamic in Singapore with the smaller 18-inch wheels

Aside from the lower outputs and smaller battery, the teaser also confirms the Dynamic will get the smaller of the two available wheels, measuring 18 inches in diameter. Expect the rest of the equipment list to be pared back to lower the starting price still further, although judging by the fact that the Premium and Performance offer exactly the same specs, the Dynamic should still be fairly well-equipped.

Speaking of the price, there’s no information on that front as yet. However, given that there’s a RM20,000 gap between the RM179,800 Premium and the RM199,800 Performance (both figures are nett, not on-the-road), we should expect the same between the Dynamic and Premium, meaning that this car could retail at under the RM150,000 mark.

