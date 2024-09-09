Is Honda planning a four-cylinder 400 cc sports bike?

Posted in Cars / By /

Is Honda planning a four-cylinder 400 cc sports bike?

2024 Honda CBR650R

A trademark filing with the Japanese intellectual property office seems to indicate a Honda CBR400R Four might be on the books. A four-cylinder 400 cc sportsbike is not a new thing for Honda, or Kawasaki for that matter, due to the requirements of Japanese motorcycle licensing laws.

The”CBR400R Four” trademark filed by Honda makes reference to the legendary CB750 Four of the late 1960s and early 70s. It can be argued Honda created the modern four-cylinder superbike with inline configuration with all the Japanese manufacturer following suit.

Notably, in the late 80s and early 90s, there were a series of CBR400RR and CBR250RR four-cylinder sports bikes intended for the Japan market, with model genre finding fans all over the world. With the market return of the four-cylinder small displacement sports bike in the form of the Kawasaki ZX-25R and ZX-4R, it seems Honda is not wanting to be left behind in this market segment.

Is Honda planning a four-cylinder 400 cc sports bike?

2023 Honda CBR500R

In the 500 cc sports bike category, Honda currently has the CBR500R (last priced at RM34,499 in 2022 in Malaysia) As well as the Honda CBR650R four-cylinder (RM46,499 in Malaysia). However, the CBR500R is a two-cylinder motorcycle, something which has become common in the market of late with a variety of twins ranging in 400 cc to 660 cc in capacity, notably CFMoto and Aprilia.

What do you think? Is the return of the sub-middleweight four-cylinder Japanese sports bike something you feel will be the next trend? Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions below.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA CITY
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA HR-V
HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CITY
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CIVIC

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 