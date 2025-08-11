SIS special number plate series released for Sultan Selangor’s silver jubilee – Aug 15-19 on JPJ eBid

In Local News / by Danny Tan / August 11 2025 7:57 pm

There’s a new special plate series in town – SIS. The special plate series is being issued in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the reign of DYMM Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, the ninth Sultan of Selangor. SIS stands for Sultan Idris Shah.

This silver jubilee celebration series will be open for bidding on JPJ eBid from this Friday, August 15. The bidding period is five days, ending 10pm on August 19, which is next Tuesday. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

No minimum bid details were released, but similar special offerings from before had minimum bids for the top Nombor Utama category at RM20,000, while it was RM5,000 for Nombor Premium, RM2,500 for Nombor Menarik and RM500 for Nombor Popular. Regular numbers started from RM300.

