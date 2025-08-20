Xiaomi picks Europe as first overseas market – 2027 entry; cumulative EV sales at 300k units as of Q2 2025

In Cars, International News, Xiaomi / by Gerard Lye / August 20 2025 2:03 pm

According to a report by CnEVPost, Xiaomi president Lu Weibing has revealed Europe as the first overseas market to receive the brand’s electric vehicles (EVs) in 2027. This was revealed during a recent earnings call, with Lu saying the company is currently in the research and preparation stage ahead of an entry into Europe.

While the company has previously expressed intentions to sell its EVs in overseas markets by 2027, it did not mention any specific market at the time, until now. A photo of an SU7 Ultra with a German licence plate posted by Lu last month should have been an indicator prior to his recent confirmation of Europe being Xiaomi’s first overseas market.

The Xiaomi Group posted encouraging results in the second quarter of t his year, with total revenue increasing year-on-year (YoY) by 30.5% to reach 116 billion yuan (about RM68 billion). Revenue from innovative businesses, which involve EVs, artificial intelligence (AI) and other new initiatives, reached 21.3 billion yuan (RM12.5 billion).

This represents a 233.9% YoY increase in revenue, although these businesses reported an operating loss (after subtracting expenses) of 300 million yuan (RM176 million). Still, this is down from the 500 million yuan (RM294 million) operating loss in the first quarter.

In the second quarter of 2025, Xiaomi delivered a total of 81,302 EVs, which is more than the 75,869 units posted for Q1 2025. The company has seen consistent growth since the launch of its first EV, the SU7, on March 28, 2024, with 27,307 units recorded in Q2 2024, 39,790 units in Q3 2024 and 69,697 units in Q4 2024. Tallied up, cumulative deliveries currently stand at over 300,000 units.

The company did list some other highlights in its deck, pointing out that its first SUV, the YU7, achieved 240,000 locked-in orders in 18 hours of the order books opening. The company currently has 335 EV sales centres across 92 cities in China.

