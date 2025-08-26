KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by /

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

Transport minister Anthony Loke has reiterated that Keretapi Tanah Melayu‘s (KTM) Electric Train Service (ETS) is expected to extend to Johor Bahru by December, Bernama reports.

He said the project is now in its final phase, with track infrastructure fully completed. “The only works left are the signalling systems. The physical infrastructure is ready. The tracks to Johor Bahru are complete, so we expect operations to commence by December.”

Beginning August 30, you’ll be able to take the ETS to Kluang – tickets are purchasable now. There’ll be 10 new Class 94 ETS3 trains in service by early 2026 – two are expected to start operating first; the other eight are being assembled in stages at China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation’s (CRRC) Batu Gajah plant.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia officiating the ETS3 launch, August 23

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke
KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 