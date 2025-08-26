KTM ETS to Johor Bahru expected December – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / August 26 2025 3:00 pm

Transport minister Anthony Loke has reiterated that Keretapi Tanah Melayu‘s (KTM) Electric Train Service (ETS) is expected to extend to Johor Bahru by December, Bernama reports.

He said the project is now in its final phase, with track infrastructure fully completed. “The only works left are the signalling systems. The physical infrastructure is ready. The tracks to Johor Bahru are complete, so we expect operations to commence by December.”

Beginning August 30, you’ll be able to take the ETS to Kluang – tickets are purchasable now. There’ll be 10 new Class 94 ETS3 trains in service by early 2026 – two are expected to start operating first; the other eight are being assembled in stages at China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation’s (CRRC) Batu Gajah plant.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia officiating the ETS3 launch, August 23

