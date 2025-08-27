BYD Shark cancelled in Thailand due to low orders

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 27 2025 12:03 pm

BYD Thailand has decided not to sell the Shark 6 PHEV pick-up truck there because of low orders, according to Autolifethailand.tv. The vehicle opened for booking at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show in March and was to be limited to 500 units, but apparently only 153 orders have been received.

The Thai publication posted on social media that local distributor Rever Automotive is requesting the cancellation of all 153 orders and that no booking fees have been collected. At a smidge under 1.7 million baht (RM221k), the Shark 6 PHEV costs considerably more than the Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and Ford Ranger in the Land of Smiles.

BYD Auto (Thailand) GM Ke Yubin told Autolifethailand.tv in an interview that because the Shark is a CBU China import, it’s subject to over 30% tax, making it difficult to price competitively. BYD will choose another pick-up truck to be produced in Thailand next year. The Shark (or Shark 6; same car) is the only BYD pick-up truck we know currently, so maybe it’s something we haven’t seen yet.

At 5,457 mm long, 1,917 mm wide, 1,925 mm tall and with a 3,260 mm wheelbase, BYD’s pick-up truck is no baby shark. The PHEV system (dubbed Dual Mode Off-road Super Hybrid) features a 184 PS/260 Nm 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine, a 231 PS/310 Nm front electric motor, a 204 PS/340 Nm rear electric motor and a 29.58-kWh Blade LFP battery. Learn more about the vehicle here.

BYD Shark 6 PHEV at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show

BYD Shark global official images

