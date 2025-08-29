Robot vacuum maker Dreame going into EVs – first model to be Veyron-rivalling “world’s fastest car”

In Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 29 2025 12:24 pm

Suzhou-based home cleaning equipment maker Dreame has announced that it’s going into EVs, and its first model, expected in 2027, will be something ultra-luxurious in the vein of the Bugatti Veyron – in other words, it aims to be the fastest car in the world, reports CnEVPost. Talk about plunging into the deep end!

“Today, Dreame officially announces its entry into automotive manufacturing to build the world’s fastest car. We may not be the earliest to embark on this journey, but we will be the most determined,” the company said, adding that the car will be powered by Dreame’s super motors and be integrated seamlessly with users’ smart homes and mobile devices.

Dreame acknowledges that China’s automotive industry is now extremely competitive, but it says it has put together a nearly-1,000-strong automotive team (and counting) and that its plans to venture into cars date back to 2013. Highlighting its leadership in China’s cleaning sector, Dreame says it will use the right products, strategy and pace to bring China-made products to the world’s high-end markets.

Lalamove, Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony Honda, even the old Renault Samsung – any more non-car brands involved in car-making you can think of?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.