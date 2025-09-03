Geely returns to South Africa in 2025 – Coolray launch in 2H 2026, competing directly against Proton X50?

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Gerard Lye / September 3 2025 5:27 pm

According to a report by Cars.co.za, Geely Auto will re-enter the South African market after a nearly decade-long hiatus, with an official launch expected to take place later this year. The company told the publication, which previously reported on the automaker’s return, that it has already signed on 35 dealers and plans to have a total of 40 dealerships in the country.

A product roadmap shared by Geely Auto with South African media reveals the first two vehicles that will lead the brand’s return to the market are the fully electric Geely EX5 – twin to our Proton eMas 7 – and a plug-in hybrid version (PHEV) of the SUV known globally as the Geely Starray EM-i (or Galaxy Starship 7 in China).

Moving into the first half of 2026, the Geome (formerly Geometry) E22H will join the local line-up. The E22H is better known as the Geely Star Wish (or Xingyuan in China), a compact electric vehicle (EV) that will be launched in Thailand and has a twin in Malaysia in the form of the Proton eMas 5. The Riddara RD6 electric pick-up truck will also be introduced around that time.

Following the EVs are two combustion-engined cars in the second half of 2026: the Geely Coolray – twin to our Proton X50 – as well as a large SUV called the Geely Monjaro (known as the Xingyue L in China).

Geely is targeting to sell 13,000 units in South Africa in 2026, with the number set to increase to 15,000 units in 2027 and on top 20,000 units in 2028, at which point it expects to have around 80 dealerships.

Proton already has a presence in South Africa (a right-hand drive market) and currently sells the Saga, X50, X70 and X90 there. Based on Geely’s product roadmap, the X50 will compete directly against the Coolray that will be launched there next year. The Coolray is currently only sold in left-hand drive markets – we wonder which plant will make the SUV in RHD; Indonesia’s CKD project in Bekasi seems a possibility. Proton doesn’t sell the eMas 7 in South Africa, but the EV is exported to countries like Nepal as well as Trinidad and Tobago.

