Next Porsche Macan ICE model to use front-biased AWD system; to share PPC platform with Audi Q5

The internal-combustion engined Porsche Macan will get a successor alongside the battery-electric model that made its global debut in January 2024, and now it has emerged that the next ICE Macan will use a front-biased AWD drivetrain, reported Autocar.

Known internally by its M1 codename, the next ICE Macan will use the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture which is shared with the third-generation Audi Q5.

While the internal combustion-engined Macan was discontinued in 2024, the marque has since made an about-turn on the decision, and has instead confirmed earlier this year that the petrol-powered model will get a successor, to go alongside the EV version.

The next petrol-powered Porsche Macan could use the MHEV 2.0T petrol powertrain from the Audi Q5

The publication cited sources as saying that the next ICE Macan will get a petrol powertrain with mild-hybrid assistance, and a front axle-biased all-wheel drive system, while PHEV and diesel versions are not planned. Referencing the third-generation Q5 that will share its underpinnings, this should mean the deployment of the 204 PS 2.0 litre turbocharged TFSI petrol powertrain, incorporating a 24 PS/230 Nm e-motor.

Though Porsche initially aimed to have EVs make up 80% of its sales volume by 2030, the decision for a ICE Macan successor came about as the brand recorded a 67% year-on-year drop in pre-tax profit in the first half of this year, while sales dropped 28% in China, Autocar reported.

Efforts to replace the ICE-powered Macan were confirmed by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume in July, according to the report, and Blume said that the new model will be “differentiated from the electric Macan”, adding that development of the ICE model has been sped up to three years, which would make the debut of the ICE Macan estimated around 2028.

