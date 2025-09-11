Dreame founder reveals renders of vacuum maker’s first EV model – it looks a lot like a Bugatti Chiron

In Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / September 11 2025 10:08 am

In late August this year, Dreame Technology, a Chinese company based in Suzhou that makes household appliances (mostly vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums), announced that it is entering the world of electric vehicles (EVs). Expected to be revealed in 2027, Dreame’s debut EV is described as being an ultra-luxurious offering in the vein of the Bugatti Veyron.

We now have some idea of what that model might look like, as company founder Yu Hao recently posted the first render images of the vehicle on WeChat Moments. As you can clearly tell, it draws plenty of inspiration from Bugatti’s other super-fast car, the Chiron.

From the horseshoe-shaped front grille to the C-shaped elements on the sides, central spine over the rear deck and rising haunches, the Dreame EV rendered is very much Bugatti-like. However, there are some notable differences, including longer side windows, a front bumper with larger side intakes and an exhaust-less rear bumper.

The front daytime running light signature is also made up of diagonal lines as opposed to the Chiron’s squares, while the light bar at the back sits higher and has breaks towards the edges. There’s also no visible shutline for an active rear wing, as seen on the Bugatti model.

While the exterior is a clear nod to Bugatti, the interior is entirely different. A wraparound dashboard is home to a wide touchscreen that sits closer to a two-spoke steering wheel with a recessed centre boss, while the centre console is littered with plenty of various touch-like controls, the opposite of the Chiron’s simple approach. Yu mentioned in his post that a prototype will be unveiled at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

He also revealed that Dreame is scouting locations for a new manufacturing plant, with Berlin, Germany being one of the proposed sites. As reported by CarNewsChina the Berlin site is said to be located adjacent to Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin.

