2026 Renault Clio debuts – sixth-gen is larger, gets more expressive styling; hybrid, petrol, LPG engines

In Cars, International News, Renault / by Gerard Lye / September 12 2025 6:07 pm

It wasn’t just the Germans that introduced important new models at this year’s IAA Mobility show (otherwise known as the Munich Motor Show), as the French also had something substantial to show. Say hello to the sixth-generation Renault Clio, the latest chapter in a nameplate that has existed since 1990.

Across five generations, nearly 17 million of the Clio have been sold in 120 countries along the world, including ours in the past. A continuous fixture at the top portion of European sales charts, the Clio is an important model for Renault, and the company is looking to keep it on the minds of buyers with a complete redesign.

Built on an updated CMF-B platform, the new Clio is a larger vehicle than before, measuring in at 4,116 mm long (+67 mm), 1,768 mm wide (+39 mm), 1,451 mm tall (+11 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,591 mm (+8 mm).

It also boasts a more expressive design compared to its predecessor, with the company saying it follows on from the Embleme concept that made its debut last October. Looking visually aggressive, the Clio’s front end features angular headlamps flanking a hexagonal-shaped grille, while the lower apron has “parentheses” daytime running lights framing black panels and the lower intake. All the air inlets have an insert with small diamond shapes, a nod to the Renault logo.

Viewed from the side, you’ll notice the more streamlined silhouette and revised proportions, the latter including a longer bonnet. Meanwhile, the side windows form a convex shape ending at C-pillars that look deceptively thin, as only a small section is body coloured, with black trim and the Clio’s familiar concealed door handles completing the look. While this is a hatchback, Renault saw it fit to give the Clio black wheel arches for more visual presence.

As for the rear, it gets a steeply-raked windscreen and sculpted bonnet, accompanied by four hexagonal-shaped taillights, roof spoiler and a distinctive line running across a recessed section for the number plate.

The design overhaul continues on the inside, with the Clio sporting a dual-tier dashboard that sees the corner air vents and dual 10.1-inch displays that form a “gentle V” sit on the upper level. Below the centre OpenR Link infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, the central air vents and climate controls are angled towards the driver.

Further down after blank plastic trim are the USB-C charging ports and a wireless charging pad, while the centre console is home to cupholders with a folding lid as well as the electronic parking brake and armrest storage. Renault also touts a compact steering wheel taking from higher segment models, and that the 48-colour ambient lighting extends to the door cards. A Harman Kardon audio system is available along with a range of interior colours, all dependent on the chosen trim level.

Buyers will get to choose from Evolution, Techno and Esprit Alpine trims, all equipped with adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. Higher-end options come with as much as 29 functions, including the new Active Driver Assist first seen in the Renault 5, front and rear detection and emergency trajectory correction, automatic emergency braking in reverse, safe exit alert for occupants and emergency stop assist.

In terms of powertrains, the Clio’s flagship option is a new full hybrid E-Tech system that sees 160 PS and 205 Nm of torque. Announced back in May this year, the system comes from Horse Powertrain, which is a Geely-Renault joint venture, and is based around a 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle.

This is paired with a larger 1.4-kWh battery, a four-speed hybrid automatic transmission and two electric motors (a traction motor and a starter-generator) for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds and fuel consumption as low as 3.9 litres per 100 km.

Remaining powertrains are a 1.2 litre turbocharged inline-three with 115 PS and 190 Nm, mated to either a six-speed manual or options dual-clutch EDC gearbox, plus a dual-fuel petrol-LPG engine (also with 1.2 litres displacement and three cylinders) that makes 120 PS and 200 Nm and is EDC only. Both non-hybrid options share the same century sprint time of 10.1 seconds. Reports indicate this generation of the Clio is the first not to be offered with a diesel engine.

