KLCC area road closures this Sat evening, Sept 20 for Malaysia Sarong Music Run (MSMR) 2025 event

Those planning to head to KL city centre this weekend, take note. There will be road closures around the KLCC area this Saturday, September 20, to make way for the Malaysia Sarong Music Run (MSMR) 2025 running event, sponsored by Jetour Malaysia.

The start/finish line and race village is right in front of the Petronas Twin Towers, on the stretch where Four Seasons and Avenue K is. The 5km route will take runners pass Jalan Ampang, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Pinang, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Stonor, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Bukit Bintang and Jalan Sultan Ismail.

Some of these roads will be fully closed to traffic while some will be shared between runners and traffic – click on the image above for details. Road closures will be staggered from 4.50 pm to 7.30 pm. Any changes to the closures or timing is at the discretion of the authorities, the event organiser says.

Runners can park at KLCC, the open car park beside NZ Curry House, Avenue K and the open car park behind the AmBank building. If you’re not taking part, it’s best to avoid driving to KL city centre this Saturday. Take the train instead.

