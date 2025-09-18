Pilot trial of QR code immigration clearance for motorists entering Singapore to begin on Sept 22

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 18 2025 11:12 am

In March, the government said it was aiming to extend the use of the QR code system for immigration clearance at Johor’s Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) to car users this year.

That moment has arrived, with the start of a pilot trial for car users, the New Straits Times reports. Starting from September 22, motorists travelling into Singapore via the BSI and KSAB land checkpoints can use a new QR code clearance system under the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe).

Drivers entering Singapore can simply scan a MyNIISe-generated QR code at dedicated lanes instead of waiting for manual checks at counters. Motorists must first register through the MyNIISe platform to generate a unique QR code linked to their travel details.

At the BSI or KSAB car lanes, the code is scanned at a dedicated QR gate where the system automatically verifies passport and vehicle data against immigration records. Upon clearance, the barrier lifts to allowing vehicles to pass, without manual counter checks.

According to Johor state infrastructure, transport and communication committee chairman Mohd Fazli Salleh, the QR code initiative is expected to ease congestion at both land checkpoints.

“The people can look forward to smoother, faster travel into Singapore. With just a simple scan, there is no need for queuing up at counters,” he said. He added that the trial programme was aimed at assessing public response and operational efficiency before the initiative is fully implemented.

