Pilot trial of QR code immigration clearance for motorists entering Singapore to begin on Sept 22

In Local News / by /

Pilot trial of QR code immigration clearance for motorists entering Singapore to begin on Sept 22

In March, the government said it was aiming to extend the use of the QR code system for immigration clearance at Johor’s Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) to car users this year.

That moment has arrived, with the start of a pilot trial for car users, the New Straits Times reports. Starting from September 22, motorists travelling into Singapore via the BSI and KSAB land checkpoints can use a new QR code clearance system under the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe).

Drivers entering Singapore can simply scan a MyNIISe-generated QR code at dedicated lanes instead of waiting for manual checks at counters. Motorists must first register through the MyNIISe platform to generate a unique QR code linked to their travel details.

Pilot trial of QR code immigration clearance for motorists entering Singapore to begin on Sept 22

At the BSI or KSAB car lanes, the code is scanned at a dedicated QR gate where the system automatically verifies passport and vehicle data against immigration records. Upon clearance, the barrier lifts to allowing vehicles to pass, without manual counter checks.

According to Johor state infrastructure, transport and communication committee chairman Mohd Fazli Salleh, the QR code initiative is expected to ease congestion at both land checkpoints.

“The people can look forward to smoother, faster travel into Singapore. With just a simple scan, there is no need for queuing up at counters,” he said. He added that the trial programme was aimed at assessing public response and operational efficiency before the initiative is fully implemented.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
HONDA CITY
HONDA WR-V
HONDA BR-V
HONDA HR-V
HONDA HR-V
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA JAZZ

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 