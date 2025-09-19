2025 Toyota GR Yaris facelift with 8AT in Malaysia – 300 PS, 0-100 km/h in 5.2s; RM10k more than 6MT

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / September 19 2025 4:30 pm

Here’s a full gallery of the facelifted Toyota GR Yaris with an eight-speed automatic transmission (called the Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission), which was officially launched in Malaysia in April this year. Retailing at RM325,600 (OTR without insurance), this variant of the hot hatch costs RM10,000 more than six-speed manual variant that arrived earlier in January.

Regardless of the gearbox, the latest GR Yaris soldiers on with a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine, albeit uprated to now deliver 300 PS (+39 PS) and 400 Nm of torque (+40 Nm). This sees the 0-100 km/h time drop down to 5.2 seconds from 5.5 seconds previously, with the top speed staying unchanged at an electronically-limited 230 km/h.

Supporting the G16E-GTS is an intercooler water spray system as well as a cold air intake duct. The two-pedal variant gets an automatic transmission fluid cooler and a slightly higher drag coefficient of 0.349 – the latter is 0.346 for the manual variant. The automatic variant also comes with a launch control function, but it is slightly heavier (1,325 kg kerb versus 1,305 kg).

Toyota’s GR-Four all-wheel drive system with an electronic multi-plate clutch is standard, as are front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials. Drive modes (affecting the electric power steering, air-conditioning and powertrain) include Eco, Normal and Sport, with the AWD system having its own set of options that include Normal, Track and a new Gravel (replaces the previous Sport), each affecting how much torque is sent to both axles.

Equipment-wise, the GR Yaris gets 18-inch BBS forged aluminium wheels, 225/40 profile Michelin PS4S tyres, LED headlamps and taillights, a carbon-fibre roof, rain-sensing wipers, semi-bucket front seats with Brin Naub suede and red stitching, GR Gun Metallic interior trim, a seven-inch head unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, six speakers, dual-zone climate control, a configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, aluminium pedals and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

In terms of safety and driver assists, the hot hatch is equipped with six airbags, the usual array of passive systems and Toyota Safety Sense suite. The last item is nearly identical for both variants and include functions such as pre-collision detection with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, auto high beam and a blind spot monitor.

2025 Toyota GR Yaris 1.6L 8AT (left), 6MT (right)

The only difference is the dynamic radar cruise control, which operates over the full speed range for the automatic variant, while it is only at high speeds for the manual. UMW Toyota also throws in front and rear video recorders as well as security and solar film, although you’ll need to cough up an additional RM2,000 if you want the vehicle telematics system (VTS).

The car seen in these photos is finished in Precious Metal, which is one of four colours offered for the GR Yaris, with the other options being Platinum White Pearl Mica, Emotional Red II and Precious Black – all are no-cost options. A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty accompanies each purchase.

2025 Toyota GR Yaris facelift specs; click to enlarge

