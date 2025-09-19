FedEx deploys 41 Maxus eDeliver 3 electric vans in Malaysia for parcel pickup and delivery services

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 19 2025 12:19 pm

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) has announced the deployment of 41 Maxus eDeliver 3 electric vans in Malaysia as part of efforts to encourage sustainable logistics. These vehicles are estimated to avoid approximately 305 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions per year compared to the diesel-powered vans they replace.

To be used for parcel pickup and delivery services across key cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Penang and the Klang Valley, each electric van provides an estimated range of up to 228 km and has a load capacity of 920 kg.

Supporting FedEx’s electric fleet are 41 AC and DC charging stations that were installed at strategic locations nationwide earlier this year. The company notes these initiatives are in line with its goals of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040 and having an all-electric pick-up and delivery fleet by that same year.

Additionally, these measures align with Malaysia’s Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (2021-2030) and the broader objectives of the 12th Malaysia Plan (Rancangan Malaysia Ke-12 or RMK-12).

The wider deployment of electric vans builds upon FedEx’s previous green actions, including the introduction of its first two electric vehicles (EVs) in the Klang Valley in May 2023, which was then followed by Malaysia’s first cross-border EV delivery to Singapore in February 2024.

“The successful cross-border EV delivery between Malaysia and Singapore last year reinforced our confidence in the role electric vehicles can play in logistics,” said Tien Long Woon, managing director of FedEx Malaysia.

“This latest EV fleet expansion is a meaningful step forward in embedding sustainability into our day-to-day operations. It reflects our belief that innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand, and we’re proud to be part of the collective effort toward a low-carbon future in Malaysia,” he added.

