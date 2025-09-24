Tesla Model Y Juniper to get new, cheaper E41 variant – downgraded suspension, specific fascia, less kit

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Gerard Lye / September 24 2025 4:23 pm

In late July this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that the company’s new budget-focused is “just a Model Y,” which will reportedly have less features in order to keep the price down, similar to what was done with the Model 3 Highland. Some of these changes were highlighted by netizens in China who posted spyshots of the forthcoming model on social media.

Now, more details of the budget Model Y have recently surfaced thanks to a hacker going by the name ‘Green’, who sifted through Tesla firmware updates and posted the findings on X (@greentheonly). As a start, the cheaper variant is known internally by the codename E41 and is expected to come with downgraded suspension, although it isn’t stated what’s changed.

Other items mentioned include a simpler 18-inch wheel design, side mirrors that lack power folding and puddle lamps, no glass roof and the tyre pressure monitoring system has been removed. Additionally, the reverse camera loses its heating element that is meant to prevent fogging on the lens.

Inside, the powered seats have less adjustment options, the cabin lighting is limited to the footwell, there is simpler fiberglass headliner and the second-row has been removed. Green also mentions there will only be two audio options – an “essential” and “essential with commodity” – and the Airwave system (related to the climate system) has been removed.

simplified fiberglass headliner

simplified cabin lighting (footwell only)

simplified seat controls (single axis)

no power mirror folding

no puddle lamps

no glass roof

no second row display

no tpms

simplified 18" wheels — green (@greentheonly) September 20, 2025

The budget Model Y is said to wear an E41-specific fascia (possibly without fancy signature lighting) and will be offered with rear- or all-wheel drive electric powertrains, the latter said to have “special motor configurations.” It’s also mentioned in Green’s posts that the more expensive Performance variant will get a fascia update when the E41 is introduced.

Referring to previous spyshots of the budget offering in China, the cheaper Model Y is said to not come with split headlamps, a glass roof and reflective body panel for the full-width taillights that provides an “afterburner effect.” As for the interior, there is no cupholder cover, no storage in front of the cupholders, no rear touchscreen and no ventilation function for the seats.

as I am looking more into it:

there's going to be RWD and AWD trims.

Both have special motor configurations, though no idea what the motors would be. Let's see if may be I can get internal renders next. — green (@greentheonly) September 20, 2025

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.