Budi95: Petrol stations have back-up plans to ensure RON 95 subsidy rollout runs smoothly – PDAM

The Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy programme officially rolls out to the public on September 30, and ahead of its introduction, the public has been assured by the Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) that the initiative will not affect fuel supplies or transactions at petrol stations, even with the expected spikes in demand, Bernama reports.

According to PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz, operators nationwide are fully prepared with back-up measures to minimise disruptions and ensure the public can enjoy the RM1.99 per litre subsidised price. All Malaysian citizens with valid driving licences are eligible for subsidised RON 95 petrol.

“Petrol station operators already have a business continuity plan in place to ensure the subsidy rollout runs smoothly, even if transaction systems encounter disruptions. We don’t want to burden the public. We want to make sure they can still enjoy the RM1.99 price. With the preparations in place, hopefully everything will run smoothly by September 27,” he said. Police and army personnel will be the first to enjoy the new price from September 27.

He also called on the public to be patient in the event of any delays or disruptions, assuring that petrol station operators will do their part to ensure that everyone who is eligible gets the fuel at the subsidised price. A few days ago, the association said that verifying customer eligibility is a complex process, and called on the public to cooperate with its members in handling initial challenges of the Budi95 rollout.

Budi95 RON95 Fuel Subsidy

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

