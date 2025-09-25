Dreame teases luxury SUV that’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan clone – may be built in Berlin next to Tesla

In Dreame, International News / by Jonathan Lee / September 25 2025 11:04 am

Robot vacuum maker Dreame is at it again, teasing its second clone electric vehicle ahead of its Global Strategic Partner Conference today. And if you think this luxury SUV seems very familiar, you’d be right – because it looks an awful lot like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

All of that car’s hallmarks are present and correct. The massive upright chrome grille, the rectangular headlights, even the protruding rump with vertical taillights – all combining to form a Grand Theft Auto V version of Goodwood’s first SUV. That’s not surprising, given that Dreame’s renderings of its first model featured so many shades of Bugatti Chiron that they could basically colour the entire image.

But while the designers perhaps lack imagination, the company certainly has plenty of ambition. No details of the SUV have been revealed just yet, but the four-door supercar it plans to build first is claimed to feature front- and rear-opening butterfly doors and hidden B-pillars, yet still offer torsional rigidity in excess of 45,000 Nm per degree.

Dreame also said the car will have a drag coefficient of as low as 0.185, direct motor cooling technology for maximum performance, an “intelligent” heating system to maximise efficiency and nearly 23,000 Nm of torque at the wheels (thanks to multiplication; expect far less at the motor). The latter will help it become the world’s fastest-accelerating car, getting from zero to 100 km/h in just 1.8 seconds, the company added.

The cars could be built in Germany, with Dreame recently sending a team led by founder and CEO Yu Hao to scout for a production site location. The firm is currently considering building its plant in Brandenburg near Berlin – where Tesla’s European Gigafactory is also located – to leverage the local supply of automotive components (and maybe evade European tariffs on Chinese-built cars).

