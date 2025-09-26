Budi95: server system capable of processing 30,000 RON95 transactions per minute – PM Anwar Ibrahim

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 26 2025 5:03 pm

The server system tasked with handling the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) RON95 petrol subsidy is capable of processing 30,000 transactions a minute, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said, reported Bernama.

The enhanced server capacity has been designed to prevent technical disruptions, such as those experienced under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) aid scheme, said the prime minister.

“The aim is to avoid the issues we faced during the initial rollout of Sara. The Budi95 system has a much larger server capacity. Sara was originally designed for a smaller group, and we learned from that experience. While Sara was able to process 3,000 transactions per minute, Budi95’s server can handle 10 times that capacity, processing over 30,000 transactions per minute,” he said.

The prime minister also urged the public not to panic or rush when the Budi95 system is implemented on September 30, according to the report.

Yesterday, the ministry of finance released the full list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) regarding the RON95 fuel subsidy initiative. On the same day, the website for the petrol subsidy went online, where Malaysians can check their eligibility for purchasing RON95 petrol at the upcoming rate of RM1.99 per litre at a quota of 300 litres a month, while e-hailing drivers are not subject to the quota.

The finance ministry also announced yesterday that Malaysians with learners (L) and provisional (P) licences can qualify for RON95 petrol at its subsidised rate.

Earlier this week, various fuel retailer brands posted to social media to demonstrate how the fuel purchasing process will work from September 30. Meanwhile, the refuelling of eligible petrol-powered commercial vehicles will be applicable to nine vehicle types in the public transport segment, and 12 types in the goods vehicles/logistics sector under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS).

