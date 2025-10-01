JPJ eBid: BSP and SB-K number plates up for bidding

JPJ has announced that BSP and SB-K are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Selangor’s latest running number series is ‘BSP’, and it will open for tender on October 15. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on October 19. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Sabah series ‘SB-K’. The bidding period starts today, October 1 and will close at 10pm on October 5. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

