Speed limiters for commercial vehicles enforced from today, SLD slip must be presented during inspections

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / October 1 2025 10:04 am

Enforcement of speed limitation devices (SLD) for commercial vehicles in Malaysia starts today (October 1, 2025). This will be implemented in phases to give owners and operators enough time to comply with the requirements based on vehicle category and manufacturing year, Puspakom has announced on Facebook.

SLD is a safety device within the engine control unit (ECU) that limits vehicle speed to 90 km/h. Puspakom says its role is to inspect and ensure that vehicle owners or operators submit the original SLD functional verification slip during initial and periodic inspections.

Owners of vehicles with SLDs installed by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) must submit the SLD functional verification slip from the OEM. For vehicles with retrofitted SLDs (installed after purchase), owners must submit the SLD functional verification slip from a company recognised by the road transport department (JPJ).

Said documents must always be kept in the vehicle for enforcement purposes, and the verification must be renewed every two years to ensure the SLD is still working as intended. All parties involved in the verification must upload each vehicle’s verification slip and functionality report on JPJ’s online system as evidence, and updating must be done weekly.

Only last week, transport minister Anthony Loke revealed that a staggering 97% of the 108,805 vehicles for which SLDs are mandatory had yet to complete verification.

This is just the first phase – the second phase (from January 1, 2026) will involve SLD activation within the electronic control units (ECU) of vehicles manufactured before January 1, 2015, and the final phase (July 1, 2026) will require SLDs to be retrofitted to commercial vehicles not already equipped with them, subject to JPJ approval.

