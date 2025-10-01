Speed limiters for commercial vehicles enforced from today, SLD slip must be presented during inspections

In Local News, Public Transport / by /

Speed limiters for commercial vehicles enforced from today, SLD slip must be presented during inspections

Enforcement of speed limitation devices (SLD) for commercial vehicles in Malaysia starts today (October 1, 2025). This will be implemented in phases to give owners and operators enough time to comply with the requirements based on vehicle category and manufacturing year, Puspakom has announced on Facebook.

SLD is a safety device within the engine control unit (ECU) that limits vehicle speed to 90 km/h. Puspakom says its role is to inspect and ensure that vehicle owners or operators submit the original SLD functional verification slip during initial and periodic inspections.

Owners of vehicles with SLDs installed by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) must submit the SLD functional verification slip from the OEM. For vehicles with retrofitted SLDs (installed after purchase), owners must submit the SLD functional verification slip from a company recognised by the road transport department (JPJ).

Speed limiters for commercial vehicles enforced from today, SLD slip must be presented during inspections

Said documents must always be kept in the vehicle for enforcement purposes, and the verification must be renewed every two years to ensure the SLD is still working as intended. All parties involved in the verification must upload each vehicle’s verification slip and functionality report on JPJ’s online system as evidence, and updating must be done weekly.

Only last week, transport minister Anthony Loke revealed that a staggering 97% of the 108,805 vehicles for which SLDs are mandatory had yet to complete verification.

This is just the first phase – the second phase (from January 1, 2026) will involve SLD activation within the electronic control units (ECU) of vehicles manufactured before January 1, 2015, and the final phase (July 1, 2026) will require SLDs to be retrofitted to commercial vehicles not already equipped with them, subject to JPJ approval.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 