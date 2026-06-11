Honda HR-V e:HEV – the complete SUV that balances fuel efficiency, safety and versatility; now with 360 cam

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 11 2026 5:20 pm

There’s no shortage of options in the market, especially for the SUV segment. If anything, consumers might be spoilt for choice, making a decision less than straightforward. Perhaps it’s time to sit back, take a wider view and ask yourself – what do you truly want in a family car?

Fuel efficiency to make your Budi95 quota go further every month? Top-level safety to keep your family safe? Ultimate versatility for everything that an active lifestyle throws at you? The Honda HR-V checks all boxes, and then some.

In e:HEV hybrid form, the Honda HR-V delivers performance and efficiency in equal measure. The powertrain combines a 107 PS/131 Nm DOHC i-VTEC Atkinson-cycle with an 131 PS/253 Nm electric motor. The engine primarily acts as a generator but can also drive the front wheels at higher speeds as ICE is more efficient than EV at a fast cruise. In daily driving, the e-motor’s 253 Nm from standstill provides pep in cut and thrust urban driving.

Best of all, the HR-V e:HEV returns fantastic fuel economy – with FC of 4.1 litres per 100 km (24.4 km/l), this hybrid will go the distance with your fuel budget.

Honda believes in safety for all, and the Honda SENSING suite of ADAS features is available across the entire HR-V range. Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Auto High Beam and Lead Car Departure Notification are all standard fit.

For a vehicle serving an owner with an active lifestyle, or a family, user friendliness, space and versatility are important factors. Big screens and light shows might be eye-catching in the showroom, but it’s things like a spacious rear cabin and Honda’s famed Multi Utility Seat that truly shine in everyday use.

The HR-V’s Multi Utility Seat features Utility Mode where the rear seats are folded down to boost boot space, Long Mode where the front passenger seat is also folded down to fit long items, and Tall Mode. The latter flips up the rear seat base for the rear cabin to transport tall items, upright. This is a nifty idea that you won’t appreciate until you need it.

Honda has been making cars since the 1960s, and its decades of experience means that the company excels in interior packaging and driver ergonomics. All frequently used functions are presented via conveniently located physical controls, ensuring that your full attention is where it’s supposed to be – on the road ahead and not fiddling with sub-menus of a touchscreen. The HR-V’s good all-round visibility is now enhanced with a 360° View Camera, which live feed on the centre screen assists with parking.

Many of the above features might sound basic, but you’ll be surprised at how many cars today get the simple things wrong. Things like good fuel efficiency, comprehensive safety, space versatility and ergonomics might not be as attention-grabbing as big horsepower and big screens, but they combine to deliver a satisfying long-term ownership experience that just works.

The 360° View Camera is now available on the Honda HR-V e:HEV and V variants, with no price increase. Experience the HR-V and test it out for size with the family at your nearest Honda showroom. More info here. Follow Honda Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.