GWM at KLIMS 2026 – see the new ORA 5 HEV and HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV, enjoy event-exclusive offers

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 12 2026 10:18 am

No doubt you’re gearing up for one of the most significant motor shows on the Malaysian calendar – the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, set to take place at MITEC this June 12-21. While you’re there, you simply cannot miss GWM’s booth, because the carmaker is featuring its full mobility range for every person, purse and purpose.

You see, GWM has one of the most eclectic line-ups in the business, with four sub-brands each playing a distinct role within the brand’s broader mobility portfolio in Malaysia. Whether it’s practical family SUVs from HAVAL, serious off-roaders from TANK, trendy compact fashion statements from ORA or sumptuous luxury from WEY, you’re bound to find something that perfectly matches your needs and wants.

Not only that – rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, GWM Malaysia lets you choose how to want to go, offering hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric (EV) powertrains across its range, not to mention hatchback, SUV and MPV bodystyles. And they’re all loaded with cutting-edge technology designed to make your life easier, smarter and more convenient.

Not content with such a diverse product family, GWM Malaysia will be unveiling the ORA 5 HEV and HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV at KLIMS. Both have a 1.5 litre turbo engine and a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT); the former is a compact hybrid SUV capable of a 1,100-km combined range while the latter is an urban off-road plug-in hybrid SUV powered by Hi4 technology, with a 150-km CLTC EV-only range.

GWM Malaysia’s KLIMS booth is truly a one-stop destination for Malaysians wanting to assess all the different mobility solutions out there to find the best fit. Besides checking out the vehicles themselves, you’ll be able to test drive them, take part in interactive activities and even immerse yourself in the TANK universe through an obstacle test ride and off-road challenge. And when you’re ready to be a proud GWM owner, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’ll be exclusive deals for those who book at KLIMS.

So don’t miss GWM Malaysia’s KLIMS booth – see for yourself how HAVAL, TANK, ORA and WEY vehicles are geared ‘For Every User, For Every Journey’ and experience how they complement your unique Malaysian lifestyle. Visit GWM Malaysia’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages for the latest updates.