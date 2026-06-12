Visit Honda at KLIMS 2026 this June 12-21 and enjoy further hybrid savings with double bonanza rewards

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 12 2026 10:22 am

Blending exceptional performance with outstanding fuel efficiency, Honda’s hybrids are the perfect solution to your motoring needs. Offering a smooth, highly responsive driving experience and powerful acceleration, Honda’s hybrids are fun to drive, and the up to 800-1000 km distance you can travel on one tank of fuel means that you’ll enjoy savings along the way.

If you’re looking to experience hybrid done right, there’s some excellent news, because Honda Malaysia is offering buyers a series of outstanding deals in its ‘Experience More Hybrid Joy’ campaign, with rewards available for all its hybrids in its model line-up.

That’s not all there is, because the nationwide KLIMS Double Bonanza Rewards programme that is running in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026 this June 12-21, promises even more savings on top of the standard rewards.

On their own, the rewards are huge, up to RM13,000* in the case of the HR-V 1.5L e:HEV RS and RM12,000* for the Civic 2.0L e:HEV RS. Interested in the CR-V 2.0L e:HEV E or RS? You’ll enjoy RM9,000* off on each.

If you’re eyeing a City hybrid or City Hatchback hybrid, both 1.5L e:HEV RS versions of the sedan and hatchback will come with rebates worth up to RM10,000*. That’s not counting the additional double bonanza rewards yet, so expect to get even more off the final price for the City models.

Visit the Honda booth at KLIMS 2026 or any authorised Honda dealer to unlock double bonanza rewards when you purchase any Honda vehicle. The all-new Honda Prelude will also be making its debut at the motor show, so come check out the stunning hybrid coupe at the event. Find out more here, or visit Honda Malaysia’s Facebook and Instagram pages or its TikTok channel.

*Terms and conditions apply.