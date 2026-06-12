Visit Jacar at KLIMS 2026 and enjoy RM388 member cash back and tint+coating+PPF combo from RM1.5k!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 12 2026 1:10 pm

The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) is here, bringing plenty of new car launches from a variety of brands. But it’s not just the new metal on display, because if you are indeed eyeing to get a new ride, then you can get your car care needs taken care of through Jacar, also present at the show.

Jacar offers a seamless and transparent way to get your car freshly detailed, without any surprise hidden fees or other sales tricks or scams. With no middleman taking a cut of what you’re paying for, all savings get passed down to you, the customer.

You can book a service through the mobile app – available on iOS and Android devices – and select products from verified, reputable global brands. All you have to do then is show up at your preferred Jacar outlet, then watch as your car gets worked on and cared for through a live CCTV feed, right from the app.

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The list of those international brands is not to be sniffed at and includes American window tint and PPF giant Llumar, Japanese precision coating expert KeePer, French car detailing specialist GS27 and Malaysia’s leading automotive leather upholstery manufacturer Pecca Leather. They offer top-quality products that are often seen as prohibitively expensive, now at prices within reach of the average consumer.

Sounds enticing? At KLIMS, you’ll be able to sign up for a membership and enjoy a cash back in the form of RM388 in credits. You’ll also be able to choose from two of three welcome gifts, including a KeePer Mineral Off Wash worth RM190, window glass coating worth RM180 and interior sterilisation worth RM150. Plus, there’s a 20% discount on selected services, a five per cent cash back on completed paid services and more.

You can also pick and choose from promotions from each brand, such as KeePer coatings starting from only RM988 (original price from RM1,500), Llumar window tint from only RM999 (original price from RM2,500) and PPF from only RM399 (original price from RM1,200), and Pecca TurboSeat covers from only RM399 (original price from RM699) and full Nappa leather reupholstery from only RM1,999 (original price from RM6,900).

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There’s also a 35% discount on GS27 products, and there even bigger savings with 2-in-1 Llumar and KeePer packages starting from RM1,800 (original price from RM3,400). But for the ultimate new car starter pack, you can opt for Jacar’s tinting, coating and PPF combos for popular models, starting from only RM1,999 for the Proton eMas 5 (original price from RM4,449). All in all, you’re looking at savings of up to 70%!

And that’s not all – visitors will also be able to participate in a Spin & Win contest. All you have to do is follow the official Jacar account (lets.jacar) on Instagram, TikTok or Xiaohongshu, spin the wheel and secure your guaranteed reward. Download the Jacar app and register to instantly claim your reward or vouchers.

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Every successful registration also automatically enters you into a lucky draw, giving you a chance to win a premium Llumar Pinnacle Series tinting package worth RM5,000. Lastly, share the Jacar booth on an Instagram story, TikTok or Xiaohongshu, tag Jacar and include the hashtags #EverythingCarOneApp and #JacarApp, and you’ll receive a free, limited-edition Jacar microfibre cloth.

So, cut out the middleman and Jaga your Car with amazing savings with Jacar at KLIMS booth 1A01, from June 12 to 21 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exposition Centre (MITEC)! Can’t make it? You can head on over to your nearest Jacar outlet in Bandar Utama or Bandar Sunway and enjoy all the same deals. For more information, visit the official Jacar website or its socials on Facebook and Instagram.