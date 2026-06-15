2027 Audi Q7 – 3rd-gen 3-row SUV now available as 6-seater, launching as MHEV diesel only with 299 PS V6

In Audi, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / June 15 2026 8:13 pm

The Audi Q7 has been around in one form or another since 2005, but after 21 years it is only now getting into its third generation. If this 4L looks familiar to you, that’s because it shares plenty with the larger forthcoming Q9, which will become apparent when you look inside.

First, however, let’s take a look at the outside. The Q7 has never been the most handsome SUV in the business, but this latest model takes Ingolstadt’s outgoing bloated design language to a whole new level. This is a pretty awkward transition period for the carmaker, as the SUV comes mere days after the strikingly clean-cut, Concept C-inspired Nuvolari supercar, meant to signify the brand’s new era.

Putting aside the cognitive dissonance for one second, the new Q7 looks every inch the hefty beast that it is, despite no longer being Audi’s big dog. It sits hunkered down with its muscular haunches over wheels that for the first time go up to 23 inches in diameter.

Do you like grilles? The new Q7 has got plenty of them. Count ’em – there’s the hexagonal “singleframe” grille that’s slimmer than before, now with scale-like inserts on this S line model that aren’t exactly pretty. This makes space for an array of large air intakes at the bottom, while another pair of small inlets sit below the split headlights. That’s a total of six grilles which, if you don’t mind the editorialising, is a bit much.

Lighting technology has played a big part of this era of Audi (and surely the next one, too), and the Q7 is no different. As before, there are optional matrix LED headlights, now with micro-LED modules for projecting high-resolution light patterns and a customisable lighting signature for the eyebrow-style daytime running lights. And yes, those grille inserts can also be illuminated.

Those fancy headlights are able to shine a lane guidance light and a lane centre indicator, as well as a pedestrian marker light and icons such as a snowflake for slippery conditions. In a world first, the indicators can also be projected as arrows on the ground for added, although this will obviously be predicated on an Audi driver actually indicating. Meanwhile, the puddle lights project a rhombus on the ground below; these combine with the door opening warning to warn approaching vehicles of exiting occupants.

At the rear, the Q7 continues the split taillight design introduced on the A6, with the lower section housing the full-width light bar and fin-shaped brake lights at the corners. The car can be optioned with the company’s third-generation OLED taillights, now with 436 segments for greater lighting signature customisation, as well as you’re-driving-too-close warning lamps.

Inside is where the Q9 influence becomes clear, with optional powered doors and the entire front half of the cabin being carried over. The dashboard is typical modern Audi, dominated by an MMI panoramic display setup consisting of twin screens for instrumentation and infotainment – both on a curved “digital stage” widescreen panel – plus a standard passenger display off to the corner.

Annoyingly, Audi has refused to provide screen sizes, but they should be the same 11.9-inch instrument display, 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen as the A6. As usual, there’s an app store and an Audi assistant voice control system with ChatGPT generative AI support.

Just like on the Q9, you get powered air vents that you have to adjust through the touchscreen, hidden within the wraparound dash and decor design. At the top of the dashboard sits a dynamic interaction light strip that shows key information such as the indicators. The centre console has been cleaned up thanks to the steering column-mounted gear selector à la the Q3 (there’s also that car’s incredibly complex wiper/light stalk).

This has freed up space for twin 22-watt Qi2.2 wireless chargers with magnetic pads, as well as a handful of physical controls. Powered seats on all rows come standard, with the front pews available with ventilation and massaging functions; there are also sports seats plus with built-in light strips. The steering wheel is upgraded as standard with a stitched leather airbag boss.

A panoramic sunroof comes as standard, unfortunately without a powered sunshade this time around. However, Audi claims that the included coating blocks infrared light and up to 99.5% of UV radiation. If you want, you can get the Q7 with an illuminated pattern in the glass, as well as an electrochromic frosting feature that can turn the roof opaque in nine sections.

As before, the Q7 comes with either five or seven seats, the second-row bench able to fit three child seats side-by-side. For the first time, however, you now get a six-seater option with second-row captain’s chairs. The seats tilt forward without folding to provide access to the third row, even with child seats fitted. The second and third rows get USB-C ports that charge at up to 60 and a whopping 100 watts respectively.

Open the hands-free powered tailgate (there’s a handy arrow projected on the ground showing you where to kick) and you’ll find 806 litres of boot space, expandable to 2,075 litres with the rear seats folded. On the seven-seater, this shrinks to 722 litres with the third row folded and 1,980 litres with all rear seats down. An optional aluminium rail system allows cargo to be secured via sliding adapters and anchors.

Unusually in this day and age, the Q7 is being launched with no petrol models to speak of, only diesels. Both are powered by a 3.0 litre turbo V6 with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that provides up to 24 PS of extra power, and an electrically-driven turbo compressor. Two output levels are available, one with 245 PS and 500 Nm of torque, the other with 299 PS and 630 Nm. Expect the usual petrol versions to come later, of course.

An eight-speed auto gearbox comes standard, as is quattro all-wheel drive with a new preloaded limited-slip centre differential. The Q7 is available with three suspension setups, with the standard steel springs and passive dampers claimed to be more comfortable than before.

You can also spec the car with adaptive air suspension, as well as a sport version that lowers the car by default by 30 mm. These systems come with a navigation-based lifting function for going over railroad crossings and the like, as well as a new easy-exit function that lowers the car by 62 mm when the doors are opened to improve entry and egress. Rear-wheel steering is also fitted, as is brake-by-wire and large brakes with up to 400 mm composite front discs and six-piston front callipers.

Safety-wise, the Q7 comes as standard with a few driver assists, including autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a 360-degree camera setup, park assist and trailer manoeuvring assist, stability control and brake control.

New features include an emergency assist function that steers to the road shoulder and stops if the car detects an unresponsive driver, as well as a reduced function for the lane departure warning. The park assist system can also be trained to perform parking manoeuvres into a garage or porch.

Built in Bratislava, Slovakia as per its predecessors, the new Audi Q7 will be available to order in Europe starting this month, with deliveries kicking off in September. The current model is CKD locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang – will this new model follow suit? Let us know what you think in the comments.

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